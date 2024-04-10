Johnny Sauter – Speedycash.com 250 Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 250 | Texas Motor Speedway (167 laps / 250.5 miles)

Friday, April 12 | Fort Worth, Texas | 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 Karl Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Johnny Sauter (Necedah, Wisconsin) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Johnny Sauter: Twitter: @JohnnySauter | Instagram: @johnnysauter_13

Johnny Sauter on Friday’s Race at Texas Motor Speedway: “I’m excited to be back with Phil Gould and this Niece Motorsports team,” said Sauter. “We had such a fast truck in Daytona, so I’m looking forward to getting back on track in our Karl Chevrolet Silverado. I really enjoy racing at Texas – we’re going to do everything we can to get this Chevrolet in Victory Lane for Al Niece and the whole Niece Motorsports organization.”

By The Numbers: Friday’s race marks Sauter’s 27th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Texas Motor Speedway. In his previous 26 starts, he has earned five wins, four poles, and 11 top-five finishes. In addition, the Wisconsin native has 17 top-10 finishes and has led 371 laps at the 1.5-mile track. Sauter also has four NASCAR Cup Series starts and eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Texas track.

On the Truck: Sauter’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Karl Chevrolet, TXAPA, Easton Sales & Rentals, and MG Machinery.

Recapping the Last Race: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team showed speed in Friday afternoon’s lone practice session, putting up the 10th quickest lap of the session. Honeycutt qualified 17th in the No. 45 Chevy Accessories Silverado for his third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start of the season. Although passing at the Virginia short track was tough, Honeycutt worked his way through traffic, earning stage points in both stage one and stage two. Late in the race, Honeycutt was involved in a spin, which left him mired in the pack. Honeycutt worked his way through the field again, ending the night in ninth-place.

Kaden Honeycutt on Last Race at Martinsville Speedway: “Ninth-place tonight in our No. 45 Chevy Accessories Silverado, in a wild, chaotic race. Our truck was great all night scoring stage points in both stages. Then, making our way through the field, I made a mistake on the 43 after I saw it and spun. Thank you, Niece Motorsports, for a fast truck.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Karl Chevrolet:

Here at Karl Chevrolet, proudly serving Des Moines, Urbandale and Ames, we know that there’s a lot more to buying a car than… well, simply buying a car. Our team is here to guide you through every facet of your automotive experience from helping you shop for the perfect new or used Chevrolet model to helping you keep your ride in tip-top shape with expert auto service and genuine OEM parts. We’re here to help from every angle of the buying and owning process, and we’re eager to help you realize your automotive dreams.