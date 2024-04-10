Bayley Currey – Speedycash.com 250 Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 250 | Texas Motor Speedway (167 laps / 250.5 miles)

Friday, April 5 | Martinsville, Va. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 AutoVentive/Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Bayley Currey on Friday’s Race at Texas Motor Speedway: “It’s always fun coming back to Texas,” said Currey. “I really enjoy racing here and have a lot of experience behind the wheel in Xfinity cars and a couple Truck starts too. We’ve shown a lot of speed on the mile-and-a-half tracks so far this season, so I’m excited to get back to another one this week in our AutoVentive/Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet.”

By The Numbers: Friday’s race marks Currey’s third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Texas Motor Speedway. His previous two starts both came in 2018. Currey has one NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile track, coming in 2019. In addition, Currey has nine NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Texas track, with five top-20 finishes.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from AutoVentive and Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Recapping the Last Race: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 Sparco team practiced inside the top-15 on Friday afternoon, before qualifying in the 15th-position. Currey ran a clean race and stayed out of trouble for much of the night. As the laps wound down, Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet sustained some damage as he tried to avoid an accident in front of him. Currey and the No. 41 team would be credited with a 17th-place finish.

Currey on Last Race at Martinsville Speedway: “The team at Niece brought me a solid truck,” said Currey. “It was hard to pass, but I do think we were a lot faster than other trucks; we just could not get by them. I felt like we made good strategy decisions and were running towards the top-10 there towards the end, and unfortunately got into a little bit of a scuffle on the backstretch and that set us back. I’m really thankful to have Sparco on board with us this week and am looking forward to Texas with the team.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About AutoVentive:

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics:

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.