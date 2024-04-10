Thad Moffitt and Clean Harbors Continue Petty Family Tradition on Track

Environmental Leader Serves as Primary Sponsor for Faction46 in Two 2024 Races

SALISBURY, N.C. (April 10, 2024) — Faction46 has signed its newest partner to its growing NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program, and it is a familiar one to Thad Moffitt and his Petty family roots. Clean Harbors, North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services, will continue its longstanding relationship with the Petty family and Moffitt with the new relationship with Faction46.

Clean Harbors, utilizing its various brands, will be the primary partner for Moffitt at the Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, April 12 and again on Saturday, August 10 at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Both events will be raced under lights and feature the Safety-Kleen colors as the lead brand. Performance Plus Motor Oil and HPC Industrial, additional Clean Harbors companies, will also share space on the truck and be promoted by Moffitt and the team.

Safety-Kleen, NASCAR and Petty have been working together for decades, with Moffitt having been a part of the Clean Harbors family for the past several years. The company helped Moffitt grow during his racing career, leading him to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with Faction46 owned by Lane Moore.

“Clean Harbors and Safety-Kleen have been involved with the Petty family and NASCAR for so long that we’re now family,” said Buddy Judy, Director of Motorsports, Clean Harbors. “The baton has been passed to Thad and he is carrying on the tradition for us. We are proud to continue to support his career and the Petty family legacy.”

Moffitt has raced, backed by Clean Harbors, for as long as he can remember, most recently with the company in the ARCA and Trans Am Series. Clean Harbors was also the primary sponsor when Moffitt made his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut in 2022.

“I really want to thank Buddy and everyone at Clean Harbors for everything they continue to do for me and now for Faction46,” said Moffitt. “As a new team, we rely on our partners to get better on the track to compete for wins. Clean Harbors, Safety-Kleen and HPC Industrial are important for us to get better. We are working hard to represent them the best we can all season, and especially at Texas and Richmond.”

The addition of Clean Harbors as a primary adds to the list of partners of Faction46 that includes Best Working Wipes, Centramatic, Customers Bank, Joe Jurgielewicz and Son – America’s Tastiest Duck, Induction Innovations and Pristine Auction.

“It’s awesome to see our team continue to attract more partners and watching our partners grow the team,” said owner, Moore. “It is a true partnership and Clean Harbors and Safety-Kleen are staples in NASCAR. They are the leaders in recycling oil and keeping NASCAR a clean, green sport. We are really proud to carry their colors on the truck this year.”