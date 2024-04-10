Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Infinity Communications Ford F-150

Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 10, 2024) – Layne Riggs returns to the Lone Star State for a 250-mile race at the Texas Motor Speedway.

This will be Riggs’ second ever start at TMS, his first coming with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he started 38th and finished 19th-place.

Infinity Communications Group is back on the No. 38 for the second-consecutive week after being the primary sponsor for last weekend’s event in Martinsville, where Riggs earned a 15th place finish.

It’s a one day show for Riggs and the 38 team. Track activity will begin on Friday, April 12th with practice and qualifying at 4:00 p.m. ET. The 250-mile event will take place Friday evening at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 Infinity Communications Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“I feel like our luck is about to turn around. We made some mistakes in Martinsville that kept us out of the top-5, but that’s in the past, we brought home our Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150 in one piece. I’m confident in going to Texas this weekend, it’s one of the few half-miles I have experience at, and I know Dylan (Cappello) and the team will bring me a fast truck.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“Martinsville definitely feels like a missed opportunity, but we came out of there with a solid 15th-place finish. Texas is a track that Layne (Riggs) has some experience at, it just comes down to showing up and executing, as well as minimizing mistakes.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.