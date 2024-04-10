RAFA Racing Team Posts Strong Run, Lessons Learned During SRO GT4 European Series Debut

Jem Hepworth and Cameron Lawrence Improved 16 Positions During Sunday’s Race, With Jon Lancaster and Rafael Martinez Battling in Pro-Am

Le Castellet, FRANCE (April 10, 2024) – RAFA Racing Team’s debut in the SRO GT4 European Series powered by RAFA Racing Club last week epitomized the team’s concept of “Race As Family Always,” with all parts of the program pulling together to maximize the weekend and carry lessons and momentum into future rounds. Drivers Jem Hepworth, Jon Lancaster, Cameron Lawrence and Rafael Martinez joined the RAFA Racing crew, including technical advisors from Greystone GT, to overcome adversity and find success during the season-opening doubleheader at Circuit Paul Ricard.

RAFA Racing co-drivers Hepworth and Lawrence ended Sunday’s 60-minute race on a high note, improving from 31st on the grid to 15th overall and 13th in the Silver class. Hepworth began the race in the No. 81 RAFA Racing Club McLaren Artura GT4, making her own move through the field. Hepworth was already 22nd overall when the mandatory pitstop window opened, handing the McLaren to Lawrence for his stint.

Lawrence kept up the momentum for the duo, continuing to push forward in a clean run to the checkered flag. Only one additional McLaren in the field finished in a higher position.

That capped a weekend that began with the team in an unfavorable position. When the No. 81 McLaren was found to have a mechanical issue on Thursday, the entire RAFA Racing Team and technical partners Greystone GT went to work, swapping the engine on what should have been a testing day.

That left teammates Jon Lancaster and Rafael Martinez to gather data in the No. 812 RAFA Racing Club McLaren Artura GT4, while at the same time helping Martinez get up to speed for his championship debut in the Pro-Am class. Though Hepworth and Lawrence had their car repaired and ready to go, the compressed time period left them at a disadvantage for Saturday morning’s qualifying.

Lawrence and Lancaster qualified near each other for Saturday’s race, and Lancaster made up several positions on the track with a recovery when the field bunched up into the first turn and he was forced wide and around the outside, though the stewards later assessed an unfortunate time penalty for exceeding track limits. The No. 81 and the No. 812 McLarens ran close together prior to the mandatory pit stop window, holding as many positions as possible inside the top 20 overall and passing the cars to their respective teammates.

Martinez brought the Pro-Am car home on Saturday in 12th after the delayed time penalty, and he and Lancaster combined to finish in the same position on Sunday. In all, it was an impressive leap into a very competitive class for Martinez’ GT4 European Series debut. Hepworth took contact during her Saturday stint after contact and a spin by the cars in front of her, slowing the progress of the No. 81 car and leaving them 19th in the Silver class.

The RAFA Racing Team returns to GT4 European Series powered by RAFA Racing Club action armed with these new lessons, May 17-19 at Misano. Before that, RAFA Racing Team’s four-car Porsche Sprint Challenge North America program is back in action on domestic turf at Barber Motorsports Park, April 26-28.

RAFA Racing Team Quote Board

Cameron Lawrence, Driver, No. 81 McLaren Artura GT4: “Given the weekend was a challenge and we were constantly working on the car we ended up with a very solid result. Race one was rough from the start and obviously didn’t end how we wanted it. But on Sunday, we ended as the second-highest McLaren after starting so far back, which was a great accomplishment for us and the entire team.”

Jem Hepworth, Driver, No. 81 McLaren Artura GT4: “I had a much happier smile on my face on Sunday. The first stint, obviously starting 32nd, I was a little bit on the back foot and literally chipping away each lap and going forward, forward, forward. After the driver change, it was a mega stint for Cameron. He got it back to the top 15 and we couldn’t be happier. I’m glad the weekend ended on a high and I’m looking forward to having a perfect car next time at Misano.”

Jon Lancaster, Driver, No. 812 McLaren Artura GT4: “Big progress from both Rafa and myself in terms of raceability and pace as the event went on. I think we can feel pretty positive about the gains we made over just 48 hours. It’s been some time since I’ve competed in a field like this, but it was a lot of fun and we were ready for it. Can’t wait to get back to it at Misano.”

Rafael Martinez, Driver, No. McLaren Artura GT4: “We had a tough weekend, and the issues we had with the car were trying to figure out the setup and being new to the track on these cars. We’re going to be better prepared for the second round at Misano in a few weeks. We’ll be back and we’ll battle it out again. I’m proud of the whole team at RAFA Racing for the effort that went into this and can’t wait for the next round.”

About RAFA Racing Club:

RAFA Racing, utilizing the motto “Race As Family Always,” is a motorsports club and race team founded by and made for high-performance auto drivers, supporters, and fans of all types. Started by Rafael Martinez, the Club aims to create a space for high-performance car enthusiasts to enjoy like-minded individuals, network and share ideas on and off the track, and bond as one team with a common interest. The RAFA Racing Team made its debut in 2023 with a runner-up finish in the McLaren Trophy Europe Series, and expands that footprint to include Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and SRO GT4 Europe in 2024. The Club’s off-track presence can be felt on social media and beyond, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook and at RafaRacing.Club.