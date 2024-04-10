U.S. ARMY MAJOR GENERAL KEVIN D. ADMIRAL NAMED HONORARY STARTER FOR SUNDAY’S AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE 400

The highly decorated military officer will wave the green flag to start the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Texas Christian University football coach Sonny Dykes serving as Grand Marshal and will provide the start command to the drivers.

Retiring PRN President and lead anchor Doug Rice to introduce the top-10 Cup Series drivers during pre-race activities.

FORT WORTH, Texas (APRIL 10, 2024) – U.S. Army Major General Kevin D. Admiral will serve as the Honorary Starter for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Admiral will have the honor of waving the green flag from the starter stand for the NASCAR Cup Series field competing in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (2:30 p.m. CT, TV: FS1, Radio: PRN, SiriusXM, Lone Star 92.5 FM locally).

Admiral is a highly decorated officer who served three commands in combat: 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry (SBCT), 3d Cavalry Regiment (SBCT) and Task Force Southeast in Afghanistan. His military honors and achievements include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit (four awards including C Device), Bronze Star Medal (four awards), Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal (seven awards), Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (four awards), Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge and Army Staff Identification Badge.

He returned Central Texas at Fort Cavazos in Killeen following two years serving as the HQDA G-3/5/7 Director of Force Management.

The lineup of dignitaries will have a very distinctive military theme that includes 98-year-old U.S. Marine veteran and Iwo Jima survivor Don Graves singing “God Bless America,” the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team delivering the American flag and the presentation of colors by the 1CD Honor Guard from Fort Cavazos. The U.S. Air Force will be represented during the flyover with an E-3 Sentry from the 552nd Air Control Wing at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

Joining Admiral in a prominent dignitary role will be Texas Christian University football coach Sonny Dykes. Dykes will serve as the Grand Marshal and provide the command to the NASCAR Cup Series drivers to start their engines.

Dykes, who recently completed his second season with the Horned Frogs, led TCU to a College Football Playoff National Championship runner-up finish in 2022. TCU became the first team from the state of Texas to make the CFP and first from the Big 12 Conference to advance to the CFP National Championship. Dykes also became the first coach in TCU and Big 12 history to start the season 12-0 in his first season with the team en route to earning 10 National Coach of the Year awards in 2022.

Texas Motor Speedway also will honor Performance Racing Network President and lead anchor Doug Rice, who is set to retire at the close of the 2024 season and culminate a distinguished 36-year career in NASCAR broadcasting. Rice, a three-time National Motorsports Press Association Broadcaster of the Year, will introduce the top-10 drivers during the pre-race activities for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Dignitaries list for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400:

Grand Marshal: Texas Christian University football coach Sonny Dykes.

Honorary Starter: U.S. Army Major General Kevin D. Admiral.

Top-10 Driver Introductions: Performance Racing Network President and lead anchor Doug Rice.

National Anthem: Texas Boys Choir.

God Bless America: Don Graves, a 98-year-old U.S. Marine veteran and Iwo Jima survivor.

Arrival of American Flag: U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team.

Color Guard: 1CD Honor Guard, Fort Cavazos.

Invocation: Joe Gibbs Racing owner and founder Joe Gibbs.

Flyover: E-3 Sentry from the 552 Air Control Wing, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma.

Dignitaries list for Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity Series race:

Grand Marshal: Andy’s Frozen Custard Chief Executive Officer Andy Kuntz.

Honorary Starter: Andy’s Frozen Custard franchisee Chris Plumpe.

National Anthem: MU3 Bernadette Rocks, U.S. Navy Band Southeast.

Color Guard: 1CD Honor Guard, Fort Cavazos

Invocation: Bret Sisler of TXARM.

Flyover: Three AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Carson, Colo.

Dignitaries list for Friday’s SpeedyCash.com 250 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race:

Grand Marshal: SpeedyCash Regional Vice President of Operations Eric Kirk.

Honorary Starter: SpeedyCash Chief Financial Officer Julie Torkelson.

Trophy Presenter: SpeedyCash President Bill Baker.

National Anthem: Worship singer Paige Johnsey.

Color Guard: 1CD Honor Guard, Fort Cavazos.

Invocation: Bret Shisler of TXARM.

Flyover: Three AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Carson, Colo.

Click here for the full weekend schedule.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR tripleheader weekend April 12-14. The race weekend begins April 12 with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 (7:30 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90), continues with the April 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (12:30 p.m. CT on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90) and concludes with the April 14 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (2:30 p.m. CT on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 and Lone Star 92.5 – local).

﻿Tickets are on sale now at www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

The balance of Texas Motor Speedway’s 2024 major event season includes the High Limit Sprint Car Series (April 13), Fuel Fest (April 20), the Goodguys Rod & Custom/American Flat Track/Pate Swap Meet tripleheader weekend (April 25-28), C-10 Nationals (May 10-12), LS Fest (May 18), Bandas y Trocas (May 25), Solar Car Challenge (July 11-17), SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 (Sept. 14), Goodguys Rod & Custom (Sept. 27-29), American Sprint Car Series (Oct. 4-5), the High Limit Sprint Car Series inaugural season finale (Oct. 11-12) and the Gordy’s Hwy 30 Fest Texas (Oct. 17-20).

ABOUT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports and entertainment venues in the United States and features an array of amenities such as the largest single LED screen of any sports facility in North America, making it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com.

TICKETS:

For ticket information about Texas Motor Speedway’s 2024 events schedule, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.