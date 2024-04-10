Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 10, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team return to the great state of Texas for 400-miles at the Texas Motor Speedway.

This will only be Gilliland’s third Cup Series start at TMS, but not without experience. He does have 3 top-10s and a pole in seven CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, April 13th at 10:30 a.m. ET. The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway will take place Sunday, April 14th at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Performance Racing Network.

No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I don’t have a lot of Cup experience at Texas, but I have some experience in the trucks there. We know that it’s been tough to pass on. I think eventually throughout the day the track takes some rubber and it gets better, but we need to really think about strategy. Martinsville gave us some much needed momentum, we just need to build off of it and bring a fast race car that I can execute with. I’m looking forward to a solid weekend.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“Yeah, like Todd said, Martinsville left him and the team in a good spot to build off of. I think we have a good chance of bringing home another top-15 or even a top-10, we just have to give Todd (Gilliland) a race car he can execute with.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.