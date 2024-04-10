Weekend schedule for Texas

NASCAR travels to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend as all three series are set to compete at the 1.5-mile track. William Byron captured his third NASCAR Cup Series win of the season last week at Martinsville and heads to Texas as the most recent winner at the 1.5-mile track.

Jimmie Johnson will make his second start of the season for Legacy Motor Club in the No. 84 Toyota. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion leads the series with seven wins at Texas (2007, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 sweep and 2017).

The Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash continues at Texas Motor Speedway in the second of four races as Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Chandler Smith and Sheldon Creed compete for a $100,000 bonus.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will headline the weekend’s events Friday night. There have been 27 different winners in 49 Truck Series races at Texas and six drivers have won their first Truck Series race at Texas – Carson Hocevar (4/1/2023), Jeb Burton (6/7/2013), Clint Bowyer (11/3/2006), Brendan Gaughan (6/7/2002), Travis Kvapil (10/5/2001), and Bryan Reffner (10/13/2000).

Kyle Busch will join the Truck Series field in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. He has five series wins at Texas (2009, 2010, 2014, 2019, 2020) in 14 starts. Series.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 12

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice

All Entries, 20 minutes

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound)

All Entries, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap

TV: FS1

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

All Entries, 20 minutes

6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound)

All Entries, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap

TV: FS1

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

Stages 40/80/167 Laps, 250.5 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $794,039

NASCAR Press Pass: Post Truck Series race

Saturday, April 13

10:35 a.m.: Cup Series Practice

Group A: 20 Minutes, Group B: 20 Minutes

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

11:20 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)

Group A & B: Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR Press Pass: Post Cup Series qualifying

1:30 Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,541,418

NASCAR Press Pass: Post Xfinity Series race

Sunday, April 14

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $9,397,736

NASCAR Press Pass: Post Cup Series race