Faction46 to Celebrate Petty 75th During Darlington Throwback Weekend

Thad Moffitt to Race STP/Bobby Hamilton Scheme

SALISBURY, N.C. (April 12, 2024) – Faction46 will use the present to celebrate the past. The team today announced its Darlington Throwback Weekend paint scheme with an unveil of the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado that pays tribute to Bobby Hamilton and the STP 25th Anniversary scheme that Hamilton debuted in 1996 while racing the famed No. 43 at Petty Enterprises.

Thad Moffitt, the grandson of Richard Petty and the rookie driver for Faction46, will race the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado during the NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington which will begin with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday, May 10.

The unveiling is part of the Petty 75th Anniversary.

“This is a really special scheme and one that I’m proud to race and represent the history and the legacy of Bobby Hamilton with my family,” said Moffitt. “After my grandfather (“The King” Richard Petty), it was Bobby who took the STP 43 back to victory lane in 1996. That was a celebration of STP’s 25 years with Petty Enterprises, and it ties in perfectly with the Petty 75th Anniversary. It is really cool that we can do this, and I want to thank everyone for allowing us to celebrate this occasion. It is going to bring back a lot of memories for a lot of NASCAR fans.”

Hamilton won twice in the No. 43 STP car for Petty Enterprises and eventually became a legend in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series where he won 10 times and a championship. Hamilton became family to the Petty’s and will now be celebrated again by Faction46.

“We are proud to carry the same colors that Bobby Hamilton raced with the Petty family and help celebrate the Petty 75th Anniversary,” said Faction46 Owner, Lane Moore. “It was Bobby who made the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series as great as it is today. We all know he was a great guy, an unbelievable driver, but he was one of the drivers who built and grew the truck series and its popularity. We are looking forward to seeing this great scheme on the track and pay tribute to Bobby and the Petty 75th Anniversary.”

Fans will also be able to get into the action as the Petty 75th Anniversary truck will be offered as Moffitt’s first diecast with the Faction46 team. Pre-orders will be available exclusively by visiting www.dailydownforce.com. In addition, fans can also visit the site to purchase an exclusive shirt, a signed hero card, and even the opportunity to have your name on the decklid of the truck during the throwback weekend.

“We really wanted to make sure that this truck could be offered as a diecast and also give fans so much more to be a part of NASCAR’s Throwback weekend,” said Moffitt. “It’s a special part of history and it’s the perfect way for Faction46 to debut its first diecast to all our fans and allows them to get a complete package of one-of-a-kind memorabilia.”

The new Faction46 team can be found online at www.faction46.com and on social media on Twitter (@TeamFaction46), Instagram (@TeamFaction46), TikTok (@TeamFaction46), and on Facebook and YouTube.