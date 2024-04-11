Young’s Motorsports Texas Motor Speedway Truck | Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Texas Motor Speedway | SpeedyCash.com 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2024 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: In February, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST continuing with Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Massey arrived at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season.

About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 38 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

All-Aboard!: For the seventh of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. return to serve as the co-primary marketing partners on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 167-lap race on Friday night.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Mason Massey Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 250 will mark Massey’s second Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous Texas Motor Speedway effort, Massey finished a track-best 11th after starting 27th in the 2023 edition of the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

In addition to his lone Truck Series start at Texas, Massey also holds three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for B.J. McLeod Motorsports and DGM Racing respectively.

In 2022, Massey delivered his Xfinity track-best finish of 18th after starting 25th in the SRS Distribution 250 for DGM Racing.

Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Texas, Massey has 20 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th-place finish twice, most recently at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after starting 29th in the Long John Silver’s 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

Massey also finished 11th at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the 2023 edition of the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 24.9.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Long John Silver’s 200 Race Recap: In the sixth race of the 2024 Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Massey searched for another solid finish in the Virginia Commonwealth.

After starting his No. 02 BRUNT Chevrolet Silverado on speed from the 29th position, Massey brilliantly marched through the field and utilized a late restart to propel him to a season-high 11th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 35th and 36th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best fifth-place finish at the track on November 2, 2018, with NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill at the wheel in the 2018 JAG Metals 350.

Since 2021, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 22.9 and an average finish of 20.8 in 34 Texas Motor Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 481 starts from 62 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.9 and an average finishing position of 22.0.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Massey, please visit masonmassey.com, like him on Facebook (Mason Massey Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@mason_massey) and X |Twitter (@mason_massey).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On Martinsville Speedway: “After getting a solid run last weekend, I’m excited to get to Texas Motor Speedway and keep that momentum going. Texas has always been a place that I get around very well. It presents completely different challenges in each corner, and I feel like that plays into my driving style.

“Everyone at Youngs Motorsports, including myself, has worked hard all year to get better and better. Hopefully, we can have another solid Friday night.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Memphis Villarreal

Primary Partner(s): Laredo Trailer Supply

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 41st

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: For the second intermediate track of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Memphis Villarreal to the team aboard the team’s No. 20 Laredo Trailer Supply Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

About Memphis: Memphis Villarreal is a 21-year-old race car driver hailing from Corpus Christi, Texas.

Like many racers, Villarreal started his racing career at a young age, running Bandoleros, as part of the INEX Series. In only his first season, in a limited number of starts, finished second in championship points, achieving multiple podium finishes in only nine starts. His performances also earned him Rookie of the Year honors.

He then quickly jumped to Pro Late Models and Modifieds and even made frequent starts in the Allison Legacy Series, quickly visiting Victory Lane.

This diverse program became a staple of his racing career, recording wins across the lower levels of NASCAR and running multiple classes across the south.

Along the way, Villarreal collected 30 wins and numerous top-five and top-10 finishes, which eventually landed him in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2023.

When he is not behind the wheel at a race track, Villarreal coaches drivers of all ages by teaching the many aspects of racing, such as lines, passing, and strategies. He also believes that if he is going to race the cars, he must also know how to work on them

All-Aboard!: For the seventh of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Laredo Trailer Supply will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the

167-lap race on Friday night.

Laredo Trailer Supply is a one-stop shop for all your truck and trailer needs.

LTS first opened 17 years ago and has single-handedly changed and revolutionized the way you shop for truck parts.

LTS was established by Homer Valdez Junior, who has more than 30 years of experience in the truck and trailer supply world.

At LTS, you can find all kinds of oils, valves, lights, electrical components, and chrome accessories, just to name a few.

Laredo Trailer Supply has two convenient locations: 101 Flecha Lane, Laredo, TX 78045, or 5673 State Hwy 359 Laredo, TX 78043.

Memphis Villarreal Truck Series Texas Motor Stats: Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 250 will mark Villarreal’s inaugural Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Memphis Villarreal Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Texas, Villarreal has four career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 24th place finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after starting 29th in the Long John Silver’s 200 for G2G Racing.

In addition to Martinsville, Villarreal has made Truck Series starts at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway respectively.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 30.3.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Memphis Villarreal, please like him on Facebook (MemphisVillarreal30), and follow him on Instagram (@memphisvillarreal) and X |Twitter (@MemphisVRacing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Memphis Villarreal Pre-Race Quote:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “I am very thankful for this opportunity to continue my NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series journey with Young’s Motorsports and Laredo Trailer Supply this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

“It is important for me to continue to build on my intermediate track experience and make gains from practice to qualifying and the race with our No. 20 Laredo Trailer Supply Chevrolet Silverado and be an asset to the team and my teammate Mason (Massey) and bring home a satisfying finish.”

Race Information:

The SpeedyCash.com 250 (167 laps | 250.5 miles) is the sixth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Fri. April 12, 2023, from 3:05 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at 3:35 p.m. The 34-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Distributor Wire & Cable

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 20th

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 22nd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the eighth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Distributor Wire & Cable will join the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Distributor Wire & Cable is a leading master distributor of wire and cable products for industrial, commercial, residential and utility industries.

Distributor Wire & Cable is focused on making your specialty wire and cable transactions seamless and successful. Throughout the life cycle of each order, we’re laser-focused on providing great service and ensuring everything we do for you is accurate, on time, and easy to manage.

From your initial quote to the final delivery, DWC maximizes efficiencies that save you time, increase your profits, and eliminate hassles.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Honeyman’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway near Dallas, Texas.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Texas, Honeyman has 15 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th place finish at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway after starting 24th in the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 for Young’s Motorsports in March 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 23.6.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | DUDE Wipes 250 Race Recap: In the seventh race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the Virginia Commonwealth.

After starting his No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 25th, Honeyman’s impressive launch forward throughout the race would be stopped when he was involved in a multi-car accident on a restart.

The Young’s Motorsports team was able to repair the car, but Honeyman lost several laps throughout the race, steering a heavily damaged race car. When the checkered flag waved, Honeyman and the team finished 31st.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Distributor Wire & Cable Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 105th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 104 races, he has three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The season’s eighth race will be his seventh tango in the Lone Star State as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway.

However, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has 34 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best fifth-place finish at the track on November 2, 2018, with NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill at the wheel in the 2018 JAG Metals 350.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the Mooresville, N.C. – based organization has logged seven starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.8 and an average finish of 21.6.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “I’m happy to be racing back in Texas this weekend, getting my mind off of Martinsville and focusing forward. We had a great mile-and-a-half debut at Las Vegas, so I’m excited to be racing another one and look forward to a strong finish in our No. 42 Distributor Wire & Cable Chevrolet Camaro.”

Race Information:

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the eighth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., April 12, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., April 13, 2024, shortly after 12:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).