Road America Partners with Plymouth Dirt Track for Winged Sprint Car Event Before the NTT INDYCAR Series Race

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America is Scheduled for June 9

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., April 12, 2024 – Mark your calendars for Saturday night action June 8, 2024, as the Plymouth Dirt Track, a stone’s throw away from Road America at Sheboygan County Fair Park, is set to host the adrenaline-pumping Road America Challenge. Witness the clash of titans as the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series takes center stage, setting the scene for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES XPEL Grand Prix at America’s National Park of Speed on June 9th.

Don’t wait; the time is right to dive into the action with adult tickets at an enticing $25 and children’s admissions11-6 just $5 and children five and under are FREE, available until June 3rd. Seal the deal with an advance purchase and get a complimentary pit pass. Road America Challenge advance tickets also include a scannable QR code where fans can enjoy a cool $15 off your Sunday Ticket for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES XPEL Grand Prix. Just click this link to purchase your Road America Challenge ticket: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1012/tickets/1393284

Experience the raw power of 900 horsepower winged outlaws and the agility of PDTR/MSA 360 winged sprints. The Plymouth Dirt Track pits will open at 2 p.m., gates at 4 p.m., warmups & hot laps start at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m., and racing is at 7p.m.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES amplifies the thrill on Sunday at Road America by showcasing international talent across a diverse range of tracks, where speeds soar up to 240 mph. The weekend is packed with excitement, featuring the INDY NXT Series by Firestone, USF Pro 2000, and USF 2000 series, nurturing the next generation of racing legends.

But there’s more! Revel in the nostalgia at Road America with Vintage Indy, open karting, and Super Moto at the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex. Road America ensures a family-friendly atmosphere where kids 16 and under enjoy free general admission with a paying adult. From camping on one of over 1,000 sites to races that go on, rain or shine, Road America promises an unforgettable weekend. Don’t miss out – visit www.roadamerica.com or call 800-365-7223 for more information. Join us for a celebration of speed, heritage, and community!