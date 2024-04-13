Toyota Racing – NXS Texas Post-Race Report – 04.13.24

RYAN TRUEX TOP TOYOTA IN TEXAS

Second top-10 in three starts this season for the New Jersey-native

FORT WORTH (April 13, 2024) – Ryan Truex led Toyota with a seventh-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

Although Chandler Smith’s top-10 streak ended with a 15th-place finish, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver continues to lead the point standings heading into next weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Texas Motor Speedway

Race 8 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Sam Mayer*

2nd, Ryan Sieg*

3rd, Justin Allgaier*

4th, AJ Allmendinger*

5th, Cole Custer*

7th, RYAN TRUEX

11th, TAYLOR GRAY

15th, CHANDLER SMITH

17th, COREY HEIM

19th, SHELDON CREED

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

RYAN TRUEX, No. 20 The Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

Great late race charge to finish with a top-10. Can you tell us about your race?

“Started off really good. I felt like we were a top-three car. You just cannot pass – at all. As soon as the track moves up – the preferred lane moves up to the top – nobody could pass. You are just stuck in dirty air, so I just rode in fifth. I tried to pass somebody and ended up sixth in stage one. At the end of the race there, I just didn’t even try to pass him, because I knew if I did, I was just going to get freight trained. Our GR Supra was really good. I think we were probably an adjustment away from being able to win. I just got too high in (turns) three and four and got in the residual junk they have up there, and I just lost all of my grip and fenced it. Obviously, my fault, and I feel really bad about it because this car deserves to be winning races, not running seventh, but I’m glad we at least got lucky and had a good restart there at the end.”

