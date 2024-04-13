Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Ryan Sieg Finishes 2nd in Photo Finish at Texas Xfinity Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR XFINITY Series Post Race Quotes

FORD UNOFFICIAL FINISHING RESULTS

2nd – Ryan Sieg

5th – Cole Custer

14th – Kyle Sieg

20th – Matt DiBenedetto

23rd – Hailie Deegan

27th – Ryley Herbst

28th – David Starr

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 Sci Aps Ford Mustang Dark Horse — (Finished 2nd)

THAT WAS ONE OF THE CLOSEST FINISHES IN XFINITY SERIES HISTORY. .002 SECONDS AND UNFORTUNATELY, YOU WERE ON THE WRONG SIDE OF IT. HOW DO YOU DESCRIBE THAT LAST LAP? “Just tough. I was doing all that I could do. I wish we were on the other side of that .002. It is what it is. I think we are in the Dash For Cash now, so that is a good positive. We ran up front where we needed to be. We were able to make gains on it. I feel like there is more to come. We just have to put a full race together. Ugh, we were so close. That just sucks.”

WHAT IS THE EMOTION YOU ARE FEELING? “The first emotion is definitely disappointment. We had it. We were leading at the end. It is disappointing but you have to look at the other side of it and move on. We have to move on to Talladega. I thought we had a good shot right there. We got up front but we just got too tight. I was doing all I could do. I was changing lines, changing brakes, changing everything. It was just that close. I saw him coming. I was doing all I could do. In the end I was just trying to run him into the wall to win the race. We were just so close. I have finished second before, and it really sucks.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Andy’s Frozen Custard Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 5th)

“We had a solid day. Obviously, we wanted to win for Andy’s Frozen Custard and get that custard cone in victory lane. It was a hard-fought day for sure. We fought for every point out there and made the most of it. We just need that little bit more. We are executing at a really high level right now. Our pit crew is doing great, and our guys are doing great, not making mistakes. We are doing great just trying to maximize the days and keep ourselves in the points. We want to win. We want to try to go out there and win, so we just have to find that little bit more, but we are working on it.”