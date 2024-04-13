Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Texas Motor Speedway; April 13, 2024

Track; Texas Motor Speedway – Oval (1.5-Miles)

Race: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300; 200 Laps –45/45/110; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; April 13, 2024 12:30 PM/CT (1:30 PM/ET)

TV: Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 State Water Heaters

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Texas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the passing NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection Friday afternoon, the field of 38 NXS cars would take to the 1.5-Mile Texas Motor Speedway for a short 20-minute practice session. Jeb Burton would record a fast lap of 30.419 at 177.521 mph on Lap 1 of his 19-lap session placing the State Water Heaters Chevrolet Camaro SS 17th fastest.

– Starting Position; At the conclusion of practice, teams would be given ten minutes to make adjustments, change tires, and add fuel prior to moving into qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. In 2024, intermediate track qualifying would consist of a single round of a single car for one lap. Lined up 12th to make his qualification run, Burton would put down a fast lap of 29.797 at 181.226 mph placing the No. 27 State Water Heaters Chevrolet 21st overall. Burton will line up Inside Row 11 for Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

– Texas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Burton’s 12th NXS start at Texas Motor Speedway. In eleven previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 19.6 with a 90.0% lap completion rate completing 1926 laps of the possible 2139. With a total of 12 laps led Burton has earned one Top-Five finish (March 2019), three Top-Ten finishes (March 2019, Nov. 2019, July 2020) and six Top-15 finishes.

Featured Partner

State Water Heaters; State Water Heaters is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. For more than 60 years, State Water Heaters has built dependable, long-lasting water heaters for commercial and residential applications. State remains fixed on manufacturing durable products that last longer. For more information, visit StateWaterHeaters.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Solid.State.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Texas Motor Speedway

Practice; After clearing mandatory NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection Friday afternoon, the field of 38 NXS cars would take to the 1.5-Mile Texas Motor Speedway for a short 20-minute practice session. Parker Retzlaff would best a fast lap of 30.613 at 176.396 mph on Lap 2 of his 17-laps placing the FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 25th fastest.

– Starting Position; As the checkered flag would fly on practice, teams would be given ten minutes to make adjustments, change tires, and add fuel prior to moving into qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. In 2024, intermediate track qualifying would consist of a single round of a single car for one lap. Lined up 13th to make his qualification run, Retzlaff would log a fast lap of 30.194 at 178.843 mph placing the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet 29th. Retzlaff is scheduled to start the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Inside Row 15.

Texas Motor Speedway Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Retzlaff’s third start at the 1.5-mile Texas oval. In two previous starts, Retzlaff holds an average finish of 25.5 with a 74.5% lap completion rate completing 298 laps of the possible 400. Retzlaff has a career best finish of 21st at TMS coming during his debut at the speedway in 2022.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.