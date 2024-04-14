Toyota Racing – NCS Texas Post-Race Report – 04.14.24

23XI RACING DELIVER ANOTHER DOUBLE TOP-10

Tyler Reddick scores fourth straight top-10, while Bubba Wallace is back into the top-10 in points

FORT WORTH (April 14, 2024) – For the second straight weekend, 23XI Racing led Toyota with two top-10 runs. This time it was Tyler Reddick who earned top Camry honors as he crossed the line in fourth – his fourth consecutive top-10 finish. Reddick, who led twice for 37 laps, was in control of the race before a rash of cautions jumbled up the field.

Bubba Wallace followed his top-five in Martinsville with a seventh-place finish. Wallace has now earned four consecutive top-15 finishes to move back inside the top-10 in the point standings.

Denny Hamlin continued his streak of leading in every race this season – as the Toyota driver led twice for 37 laps. Hamlin was battling for the lead on a late race restart when he was involved in an accident. The Virginia-native finished 30th.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Texas Motor Speedway

Race 9 of 36 – 400.5 miles, 267 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Elliott*

2nd, Brad Keselowski*

3rd, William Bryon*

4th, TYLER REDDICK

5th, Daniel Suarez*

7th, BUBBA WALLACE

13th, TY GIBBS

14th, MARTIN TRUEX, JR.

17th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

19th, ERIK JONES

29th, JIMMIE JOHNSON

30th, DENNY HAMLIN

34th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Can you talk about that last run there?

“We had control of the race with our Beast Unleashed Camry, and we lost control of it. That is kind of the story of the end of the race for us.”

How tough was it out there?

“We had control of the restart that mattered, and we didn’t execute. Just kept focusing on the wrong things. All day long, I’d been really aggressively blocking the car behind going me into turn one, and it really hurt us going into the center of turn two. Just made bad adjustments at the wrong time, and we gave away the race.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

Can you talk about your day?

“I’m wore the hell out – mentally. Just from clean air to dirty air with the balance – it was just such a big deficit between the two, just never had the confidence to make passes and that is what you have that to make moves at the Cup level. We just lacked that – it was just so mentally tough all day. Appreciate the team, letting me rant a little bit, getting me back in the game and to come away with a top-10, that’s good. It takes those grinding moments. It’s just having that mindset. Appreciate everyone on this 23 team. The Columbia Toyota was not good, but we got a top-10.”

ERIK JONES, No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 19th

Can you talk about your race?

“Not a lot of good stuff and didn’t work out well in the end there either. Good strategy call there to get some points in stage two with our Dollar Tree Camry, but the cautions didn’t fall there in the end like we needed. We just have to get better.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, No. 84 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 29th

Can you talk about your first mile-and-a-half aboard a Camry?

“Certainly, learned a lot today with our AdventHealth Camry. It’s the most laps I’ve had in this new car. Just trying to understand how you make speed, how you adjust the car, really going through a whole weekend of practice, into qualifying and adjustments and changing over for the race. I now have an idea of what to do. I didn’t run enough in Charlotte, so I feel like I learned a lot this weekend to help myself. We have some work to do. We are not where we need to be as a company, but we will keep working hard and get there.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 30th

Can you walk us through that battle with Chase Elliott there?

“Yeah, just got loose in turn three. It’s something that I had been fighting all day. When you have to push it most – on a great-white checkered – I knew that the likely scenario. That was that I wasn’t going to make it out of the corner with how much speed that I was carrying. Trying to go for the win with our Yahoo Camry – got loose and spun out.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 42 Romco Equipment Co. Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 34th

Can you talk about the two incidents on the track?

“Yeah, he (Christopher Bell) started spinning and I did the same thing. I hit the brakes pretty hard, and it spun, and I had nowhere to go. It’s part of it, I guess. We fixed the tow. I had a really fast Romco Equipment Toyota Camry XSE. On the second one, I drove on the outside of the 2 (Austin Cindric) and it just snapped. I guess it is part of this car. I guess I learned a lesson the hard way.”

