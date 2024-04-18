Weekend schedule for Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series head to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for a full schedule of competition.
There have been six different winners in the first nine races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season – William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Daniel Suarez.
Kyle Busch is the defending Talladega race winner and is looking for his first win this year. If Busch repeats, he will break the streak. Denny Hamlin won in October 2020, followed by Brad Keselowski (April 2021), Bubba Wallace (Oct. 2021), Ross Chastain (April 2022), Chase Elliott (Oct. 2022), Kyle Busch (April 2023), and Ryan Blaney (Oct. 2023).
The Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash continues this weekend. Sam Mayer won the $100,000 bonus at Texas last weekend and will be competing against RSS Racing’s Ryan Sieg, JR Motorsport’s Justin Allgaier and Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger in the third race of the Dash 4 Cash performance incentive program.
The Craftsman Truck Series is off and will return to competition on May 4th at Kansas Speedway.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, April 19
4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice
ARCA Race Center
5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds (Impound)
FS1
Saturday, April 20
10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds (Impound)
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying – Live on NASCAR Press Pass
12:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200
76 Laps, 202.16 miles
FS1/MRN
4 P.M.: Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
Stages 25/50/113 Laps = 300.58 Miles
FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $1,479,274
Post Xfinity Race – Live on NASCAR Press Pass
Sunday, April 21
3 P.M.: Cup Series GEICO 500
Stages 60/120/188 Laps = 500.08 Miles
FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $8,234,125
Post Cup Series Race – Live on NASCAR Press Pass