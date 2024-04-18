Weekend schedule for Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series head to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for a full schedule of competition.

There have been six different winners in the first nine races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season – William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Daniel Suarez.

Kyle Busch is the defending Talladega race winner and is looking for his first win this year. If Busch repeats, he will break the streak. Denny Hamlin won in October 2020, followed by Brad Keselowski (April 2021), Bubba Wallace (Oct. 2021), Ross Chastain (April 2022), Chase Elliott (Oct. 2022), Kyle Busch (April 2023), and Ryan Blaney (Oct. 2023).

The Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash continues this weekend. Sam Mayer won the $100,000 bonus at Texas last weekend and will be competing against RSS Racing’s Ryan Sieg, JR Motorsport’s Justin Allgaier and Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger in the third race of the Dash 4 Cash performance incentive program.

The Craftsman Truck Series is off and will return to competition on May 4th at Kansas Speedway.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 19

4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice

ARCA Race Center

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds (Impound)

FS1

Saturday, April 20

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds (Impound)

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying – Live on NASCAR Press Pass

12:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200

76 Laps, 202.16 miles

FS1/MRN

4 P.M.: Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

Stages 25/50/113 Laps = 300.58 Miles

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,479,274

Post Xfinity Race – Live on NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, April 21

3 P.M.: Cup Series GEICO 500

Stages 60/120/188 Laps = 500.08 Miles

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $8,234,125

Post Cup Series Race – Live on NASCAR Press Pass