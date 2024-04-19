Liquid Death Becomes Official Iced Tea Sponsor of NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – (Apr. 19, 2024) – Liquid Death, the healthy beverage platform and one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic brands, is now officially a NASCAR® partner. The brand will be on-site this weekend in Talladega to jumpstart the partnership with an interactive display featuring the “Thirst Hearse” and offering samples of select iced tea flavors to fans.

As part of a wide-ranging, multi-year agreement that makes Liquid Death the Official Iced Tea of NASCAR, fans will see Liquid Death iced teas at select NASCAR-owned racetracks, including social and digital content, on-site experiences, activations, and more.

“Liquid Death is a healthy beverage brand that not only produces high-quality iced tea, but also looks to bring death to plastic bottles by using humor and entertainment,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, NASCAR senior vice president and chief sales officer. “With so many synergies between our companies, this partnership is a perfect fit. We’re thrilled to have them on board.”

Iced tea, one of the company’s newest product lines, saw tremendous growth throughout 2023. Shortly after the line’s launch, Liquid Death’s iced tea now holds the #1 best seller position in the RTD tea beverage category on Amazon as defined by total retail sales. The brand’s line of low calorie, low sugar iced teas contain B vitamins and a microdose of caffeine and comes in five flavors: Green Guillotine, Slaughter Berry, Grim Leafer, Rest in Peach and Dead Billionaire. All cases of iced tea also include limited edition art on the bottom of each case.

“This is our first official iced tea sponsorship, and NASCAR is the ideal home for it,” said Ryan Heuser, Liquid Death’s senior vice president of experiential marketing. “We’re thrilled to be bringing our infinitely recyclable, ice-cold cans of Liquid Death to the extremely passionate NASCAR fanbase. We’ll be carried at select NASCAR tracks, campgrounds and tailgates across the U.S. and can’t wait to kick off our partnership at the iconic Talladega Superspeedway.”

Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to promote both sustainability and healthy products. Liquid Death’s social following captures more than 8 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, making it the third most followed beverage brand globally. A portion of proceeds goes to nonprofits as part of their partnership with 5Gyres and the Thirst Project.

The NASCAR season continues this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway when the NASCAR Cup Series hits the track for the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET. All the action will air live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, with additional coverage on NASCAR.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

About Liquid Death

As one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take the healthiest thing you can drink and package it into infinitely recyclable cans that can actually compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. A portion of Liquid Death’s proceeds goes to nonprofits who are helping to fight plastic pollution and bringing clean drinking water to those in need. For more information on Liquid Death please visit liquiddeath.com.