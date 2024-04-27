Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NXS Dover Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR XFINITY Series Post Race Quotes

Ford Performance Results:

5th – Cole Custer

16th – Riley Herbst

27th – Kyle Sieg

31st – Hailie Deegan

32nd – Matt DiBenedetto

36th – Blaine Perkins

37th – Ryan Sieg

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse – TAKE ME THROUGH YOUR THOUGHTS AFTER HAVING TO PIT? “That was definitely frustrating. We really wanted that one. It’s been an up-and-down start to the year. We’ve executed really well, but that was the first car we’ve had this year that was really dominant. We really wanted that one, but it just shows what this team is capable of. I think when we hit it right, we’re pretty lights out. It’s definitely frustrating. We wanted to win today. We haven’t won yet and that would have been huge, and I think we had the dominant car for most of the day so it’s frustrating. I can’t thank Haas Automation, Gene Haas, Tony Stewart and Ford enough. It just sucks not to get that win today, but a lot of promise with the car.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE COMING FROM THE REAR TO FINISH IN THE TOP FIVE? YOU MUST BE PROUD OF THE EFFORT. “For sure. We were able to go through traffic on equal tires pretty much, and it’s not easy to pass here, so it was definitely a really impressive car. It just sucks that we weren’t able to take advantage of it, but sometimes that’s just how it goes.”

HOW FRUSTRATING WERE THE LAST 50 LAPS? “Pretty frustrating with the rain and trying to make that call on pit road. In hindsight, we probably should have pitted and I think we probably would have won. The guys did such a great job with the car. It was definitely a dominant car and it just shows a lot of promise for our cars. I think when we hit it right and get everything clicking, I feel like we’re lights out and it’s gonna be hard to beat us. We just have to keep bringing cars like that to the track and we’ll win one.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “The speed is fine, for sure. I guess the 7 car got back at us from last week, so it is what it is and we’ll move on. Our Ford Mustang Dark Horse was fast. We should have finished third at worst and we finished 16th.”

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 Sci Aps Ford Mustang Dark Horse – ANY WARNING? “No, not at all. I saw a little bit of orange in the crush panel into one and then in the middle of one and two he’s like, ‘It’s on fire. Get out.’ But there was no indication. It sucks because we had a pretty good car. I was just riding right there and to come out of here on fire now it just kills all of the momentum we had going. We’ve just got to turn it around and move on to Darlington.”

YOU WON THE DASH FOR CASH LAST WEEK. IS THERE ANY SOLACE IN THAT? “It sucks because I love coming to Dover. I love racing here and I thought we had a fast car. It just sucks to come out of here on fire.”