Toyota Racing – NXS Dover Post-Race Report – 04.27.24

RYAN TRUEX EARNS 200TH JOE GIBBS RACING AND TOYOTA XFINITY VICTORY

Truex goes back-to-back at Dover with a stellar double-overtime restart

DOVER, Del. (April 27, 2024) – Ryan Truex took the lead on the double-overtime restart and earned his second straight win at Dover Motor Speedway. With the win, Truex scored the 200th win for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota together in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s two full-time drivers also had solid afternoons with Sheldon Creed finishing fourth and Chandler Smith scored in the seventh.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dover Motor Speedway

Race 9 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, RYAN TRUEX

2nd, Carson Kvapil*

3rd, Sam Mayer*

4th, SHELDON CREED

5th, Cole Custer*

7th, CHANDLER SMITH

34th, TAYLOR GRAY

35th, COREY HEIM

38th, JJ YELEY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

RYAN TRUEX, No. 20 The Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How good does it feel to win here again at Dover?

“That was not as easy at last year. Halfway through the race, I felt like crap. I’m running 10th or whatever – after dominating last year – kind of felt embarrassed, like I wasn’t doing my job enough. The last pit stop, I totally butchered it, and slid through the box. We just had really good restarts there at the end. I picked the right lanes. Our GR Supra was as fast as Xfinity internet that last few runs. I felt like I could go like three laps, and that is where I started to get loose – so that was big for me. I just kept made spots up. I’ve never won a race like that where I wasn’t very good, and just stole one, so that feels really good.”

Did you see them behind you starting to wreck?

“No, I didn’t. I was just focused on not overdriving it, and not let the 88 (Carson Kvapil) get to me. I knew if he did – he would try to get to my left rear and get me loose, because he knew that I was loose. We were around each other a lot today – the big thing for me was just get away. He hung on my door in (turns) one and two. He did what he was supposed to do. He got me loose, I just drove it and was honestly, if I spin out, whatever. We made it this far – very proud of this. Thanks to the team for sticking with me after not making the best moves today.”

SHELDON CREED, No. 18 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Wild finish there. Can you talk about your race?

“Yeah, chaotic there. We got a caution for rain with 30 or 40 left. We kind of split it – half of us pitted half of us didn’t. We decided to pit and then people were diving off because they were running out of fuel, and that just helped us. We got to restart on the front row with 10 to go and got the lead and the 21 (Austin Hill) and I were racing really hard there, and just couldn’t quite get rid of him. Every time, I would get clear, he would just pack air and get me loose. Just good racing for the lead honestly. I appreciate everyone at Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing.”

