RCR NCS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

By Official Release

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet team Show Persistence Despite Adversity at Dover Motor Speedway

Finish: 27th
Start: 23rd
Points: 31st

“We fought hard today, but it was a rough day for us on the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet team at Dover Motor Speedway. I had a tire that felt like it was going down in the first stage, and we got two laps down and could never recover from it. We’ll look at what our teammate did – Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team were obviously really good. We’ll try and work off of that and come back stronger. It was a tough day, but we’ve got to go to Kansas Speedway and fight.” -Austin Dillon

﻿Strong Run For Kyle Busch and the No. 8 FICO Chevrolet Team at Dover Motor Speedway

Finish: 4th
Start: 1st
Points: 11th

“It was a good day for the FICO Chevrolet and everyone on the No. 8 team. We had a good, solid points day. We had a third-place car today. On the final run, it was tough having to come from eighth to fourth. It was all we had. I feel like coming off pit road on the last stop with a clean racetrack would give us the best shot of being able to just charge forward to try and catch the leaders. Overall, it was a good day and it felt good to have a ‘normal’ day with no issues. We would definitely love to get to the point where we have more races like today.” -Kyle Busch

