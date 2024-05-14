Stage60 Returns with Cam Waters at Sonoma

BuildSubmarines.com to Partner with RFK and Australian Driver at Sonoma to Highlight AUKUS

CONCORD, N.C. (May 14, 2024) – RFK Racing has announced that its #Stage60 program is returning to field a third car at Sonoma Raceway (June 9), driven by Australian Supercars star Cam Waters. During the road course event, BuildSubmarines.com will highlight AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Waters, who made his NASCAR debut earlier this season in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, is universally known as one of the most versatile drivers in the world. He is the only driver to have won both the Australian Formula Ford Championship and the Supercars Development Series, and brings to the United States a lengthy resume with Tickford Racing in Melbourne.

“This opportunity for me is a dream come true, and one that I do not take lightly given the global audience of NASCAR and the Cup Series,” said Waters. “I’ve been fortunate to dip my toes into the NASCAR waters a bit this year and am excited to put my road-racing experience to the test this summer. It takes a village to make something like this come to fruition, so I especially want to thank the team at BuildSubmarines.com and AUKUS for giving me this opportunity to highlight the AUKUS security partnership, and for all the efforts at RFK to pull this off.”

Since his full-time tenure in 2016, Waters has accumulated 11 wins, nearly 50 podium finishes, and 24 career pole positions. The Victoria native currently represents the Ford Performance camp as the driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang GT for Tickford, and holds the record for the youngest driver to compete in the Bathurst 1000, an event in which he has secured three consecutive podium finishes in.

AUKUS enhances a long-standing alliance and helps fortify the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific region. The AUKUS partners are working together to deliver a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability to Australia through a three-nation collaborative process involving training, production and technology integration. The first Australian submarines will be acquired through the sale of United States Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines, followed by the construction of a new class of submarines in both the UK and Australia. This initiative not only improves global security, but also creates jobs in all three nations, paving the way for a more secure and prosperous future.

“The AUKUS agreement adds even more stability to the well-paying skilled trades careers available at more than 15,000 companies making up America’s Submarine Industrial Base,” said Kiley Wren, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at BlueForge Alliance, owner of BuildSubmarines.com.

“We’re privileged to team up with RFK Racing through #Stage60 to raise awareness of these opportunities and the remarkable purpose behind them. Having a stand-out Australian driver behind the wheel of the No. 60 ‘Car With a Mission’ in Sonoma further amplifies this cause, and we look forward to seeing Cam Waters do what he does best.”

#Stage60 initially debuted with David Ragan and BuildSubmarines.com at the 2024 Daytona 500, now returning for its second Cup Series event.

“Cam has certainly logged his share of miles the last couple of months flying back and forth from Australia, but he’s done a great job familiarizing himself with NASCAR and working with David Ragan in our simulator,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “It’s always exciting when we can have someone from another part of our global motorsports family compete in a different series and we feel this is a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent. We’re grateful to RFK for initiating this Stage 60 program and we’re looking forward to Sonoma.”

Race weekend from Sonoma kicks off with a full practice session on Friday, June 7 as the 12-turn road course recently underwent a full repave. Qualifying is set for Saturday afternoon, with the 110-lap race slated for Sunday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

