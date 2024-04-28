Kaulig Racing – Race Recap | Würth 400

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 14th for the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Reporting that the No. 31 Poppy Bank Chevy was too-loose in, Hemric had fallen to 26th place when the first caution of the day came out on lap 39. He pitted under caution for tires, fuel and an adjustment to tighten up the No. 31 Chevy. He restarted 25th on lap 47, making up three spots on the restart. A caution came out with three laps remaining, ending the stage under yellow. Hemric was scored 21st.

Hemric radioed that the No. 31 Chevy needed to snugged up a bit more, before pitting for tires, fuel and another adjustment during the stage break. He started the second stage in 21st. As the green-flag pit stops began, Hemric made it as high as fourth, before radioing that the No. 31 was tight on throttle on lap 183. He pitted for tires and fuel one lap later. The remainder of the second stage stayed green, and Hemric slipped a lap down to the leader just before the stage end, before crossing the line 22nd.

Hemric was in the free pass position, giving him the lap back. He pitted for tires, fuel and more adjustments, as the No. 31 Chevy was still tight handling. He started the final stage from 22nd place. Gambling and running long before pitting, Hemric took over the lead just before a caution came out, paying off for the No. 31 team. He pitted under caution for tires, fuel and an adjustment for rear security, before restarting fifth on lap 328. A caution came out immediately on the restart for a wreck behind Hemric. Following the next restart, the race stayed green for the remainder of the day, as Hemric crossed the line ninth, earning his second top-10 finish in a row.



“It was a long day. We gave up a lot of track position early. Just probably got us too loose, in general, in practice going into the race with not really knowing what to expect out of this car. We fell back and were kind of stuck back there. The team made a great call to just keep us in the game. We stayed out a little longer there on that last green-flag cycle stop – it was kind of like an early Christmas present to us. It got us back on the lead lap.

It was just really rewarding for all of us on the No. 31 Poppy Banky Chevy team to put us inside the top-10 and be able to run there. We know our pace was there, it’s just a matter of getting track position. That’s the name of the game here. Overall, I’m proud of everyone on the No. 31 Poppy Bank Chevy team.” – Daniel Hemric

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger qualified 10th for the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Durning the first lap, Allmendinger had taken over eighth place. On lap 27, he reported his No. 16 Action Industries Chevy was starting to build free. The caution came out on lap 39 and Allmendinger told crew chief, Travis Mack, he was happy with the ride quality and how the car turned, but the rear of the car went away the last 10 laps of the run. The team came to pit road for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. Allmendinger restarted in 12th and went on to finish the opening stage under caution in 11th place.

During the stage break, Allmendinger told the team he was happy with the last change. The No. 16 restarted in 10th place for stage two. Allmendinger reported he was freer on entry this run and asked the team to make a big adjustment on the next stop. Under green on lap 181, Allmendinger came to pit road for four tires, fuel and adjustments. When the caution came out at the end of stage two, Allmendinger was in 12th place.

Allmendinger came to pit road during the stage break and restarted in 14th place on lap 259. On lap 303, Allmendinger reported his No. 16 was a tick tight in the rear, but it was way more comfortable to drive. The team made a scheduled green-flag pit stop on lap 319, and the caution came out on lap 329, before green flag stops cycled through. Allmendinger took the wave around to get back on the lead lap and restarted in 15th on lap 329. The caution came back out on lap 330; Allmendinger was running 13th. Following the restart, the race ran green the remainder of the race and Allmendinger finished 13th.

“We had a really solid day; the No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 was really consistent, and the pit crew did a great job of keeping our track position. We battled handling all day, and track position was key. All in all, running inside the top 15 all day and having top-10 speed is great. Our day, along with Daniel’s [Hemric] top-10 finish, is great for the organization and our momentum.” – AJ Allmendinger



