Darlington (S.C.) Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 8, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse will look to tame the Lady in Black this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

In honor of NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend, Long John Silver’s will be featuring a retro scheme inspired by the restaurant’s 1970s branding from their first location in Lexington, KY, featuring the iconic pirate – Long John Silver – on the car. McDowell will look to continue the momentum fresh off his third top-10 of the season, last weekend at Kansas. The 39-year-old has two top-10s at Darlington, both coming in the 2022 season.

The Cup Series will have practice and qualifying on Saturday, May 11th at 10:30 am ET. The Goodyear 400 will take place Sunday, May 12th at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“This is such a cool weekend and a fun race, especially with Long John Silver’s participating with their throwback scheme. It’s a big challenge, but last year we had really fast cars in both races. That’s really given us a lot of confidence that we can go into Darlington and get a good result to keep up our good momentum from last week.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We are looking forward to building on the Kansas top-10, finally feel like we got this bad luck out of the way. Darlington is a very difficult track, the different corners on each end and the falloff make for ever changing conditions to plan for. It’s an exciting challenge and a very rewarding place to run well, so hopefully we can keep our car up front.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.