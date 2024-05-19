Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCS All-Star Open Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

All-Star Open | Sunday, May 19, 2024

Ford Finishing Results:

3rd – Josh Berry

4th – Justin Haley

5th – Noah Gragson

7th – Chase Briscoe

8th – Ryan Preece

11th – Kaz Grala

13th – Harrison Burton

15th – Todd Gilliland

19th – Timmy Hill

20th – Austin Cindric

NOAH GRAGSON, No. 10 Overstock Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We’re gonna continue to work on our Overstock Mustang and try to get it dialed in. I’m not too comfortable in it right now. I’m kind of chattering the right-rear and super loose, but a little 100 test and tune. Hopefully, we’ll go back to the trailer and make some good adjustments before the main event, but I can’t say enough about the fans. They’re bad ass. They keep us motivated each and every weekend to come out and do our jobs. When times aren’t great, the fans always pump us up and we feed off their energy. I appreciate everybody’s support and we’ve got 200 laps to go chase a million bucks.”

A LOT OF ELBOWS UP IN THAT FIRST RACE. DO YOU EXPECT THE SAME IN THE ALL-STAR RACE? “Yeah, definitely. I think you’ll see guys kind of conservative on the hard tire. They should just give us all the soft tire because guys are moving around. They’re fading. You have comers or goers. You can move around the racetrack. It was a lot of fun when we put those soft tires on. It was a great job by everybody with NASCAR and Goodyear. Everybody is willing to stick their neck out here and try this. I think it was a success. It’s definitely a lot more fun tire, that red tire. We’re ready to go tonight. We’re gonna have some fun and just enjoy it.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 4 Harrison’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse – YOU CAME UP ONE SPOT SHORT THIS YEAR. WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED? “I don’t know. We had a really good practice. We were loose in qualifying and that kind of translated to the first run. The boys on pit road had a great pit stop and got us some track position. I think the tire compound tightened us up a little bit and we were better. We still needed to be a little bit tighter. I was doing everything I could without a doubt. I really found a lot in one and two. I was fast in one and two, but just couldn’t quite put together three and four to make a charge at them. From where we started we knew it would be tough, but all in all it was just a great effort. Everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, Rodney, this whole 4 team, Harrison’s for all they do. I hate to not be in it, but we were probably the whole show right there for how it looked. I was doing everything I could, I just couldn’t quite get to the 23. The last couple of laps I got a little bit better, but it would have been hard to pass him without really roughing him up.”

JUSTIN HALEY, No. 51 Pinnacle Home Improvement Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We had a good car. I wish we could have started a little further up, but all around it was a good day for us. We’ll keep riding this momentum. We’ve brought fast race cars every week, so we’ll just keep going with it.”

WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT THE TIRE OPTIONS? “It was fun. The reds definitely had a little bit more grip, but you could wear them out a little bit more. Overall, it was fun.”

YOU GOT TO FOURTH AND THEN KIND OF STALLED. “Yeah, it was just hard to pass.”