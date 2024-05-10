Cadillac matches WEC-best qualifying position

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R to start third at Spa, misses front row by .008 of a second

STAVELOT, Belgium (May 10, 2024) – “Well done everyone,” Alex Lynn exclaimed as he brought the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R onto pit lane to close out Hyperpole qualifying today for the 6 Hours of Spa.

The third-year Cadillac Racing driver covered the 7.004-kilometer (4.35-mile), 20-turn Spa-Francorchamps road course in 2 minutes, 03.115 seconds to qualify third, matching Cadillac Racing’s highest qualifying position through its 10 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) races over two seasons. The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R started third of 12 Hypercars at Bahrain in 2023.

In a field of 19 Hypercars this year, and with qualifying split into a 15-minute session to determine the top 10 that advance to the 12-minute Hyperpole, the No. 2 Cadillac team was up to the task. Lynn transferred into the top 10 with a best lap of 2:02.981. He nearly secured a front-row starting position, coming up .008 of a second short of the No. 5 Porsche 963. The No. 50 Ferrari earned the pole with a lap of 2:02.600.

It is the second time in three races that the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R advanced to the Hyperpole session as Lynn qualified seventh at the season-opening 10-hour race in Qatar.

The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R displayed what could be in store in qualifying during the second of three free practices with a best lap of 2:04.311 that was 0.179 of a second off the top session time. The team, with Lynn and Earl Bamber sharing the driving duties, was limited to a Hypercar field-low 23 laps because of a tire puncture.

Cadillac Racing qualified fourth and placed fifth in the six-hour race last year at Spa, and both drivers have competed with success multiple times at the historic venue in the heart of the Ardennes.

Bamber and Lynn drove to 10th place in the most recent WEC race at Imola, advancing two positions from the qualifying position over the six-hour race in mixed track conditions.

The 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, an important race unto itself on the WEC calendar, is also considered a tune-up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. Cadillac Racing will again have three Hypercar entries in France, including Bamber, Lynn and two-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou in the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R.

﻿The TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps is scheduled for 1 p.m. Central European Time / 7 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, May 11. MotorTrend, Max and the FIA WEC app will provide coverage of the race in the U.S. Velocity will telecast the race in Canada and FOX Sports 3 will provide coverage in Mexico. Radio Le Mans will have the flag-to-flag broadcast.

Alex Lynn: “For those that didn’t believe, how’s that? Very happy. I think this crew deserved the good qualifying showing that we put together. Now we’re just determined to get a good race result with this No. 2 Cadillac that the team deserves. Very proud of everyone today and look forward to tomorrow. We worked day and night to improve this car since Imola and we won’t stop until it’s over. And we found a lot of stuff overnight that helped us in these sessions and should help us in the race.”