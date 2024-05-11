Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCS Darlington Qualifying Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Goodyear 400 Qualifying | Saturday, May 11, 2024

Ford Performance Results:

2nd – Brad Keselowski

3rd – Chris Buescher

13th – Chase Briscoe

14th – Joey Logano

15th – Todd Gilliland

16th – Michael McDowell

17th – Ryan Blaney

25th – Austin Cindric

26th – Ryan Preece

28th – Justin Haley

33rd – Josh Berry

34th – Kaz Grala

35th – Harrison Burton

36th – Noah Gragson

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “Qualifying has been a really weak spot for us this year and we knocked on the door right there of being able to have the pole. I wish we would have gotten it, but it was super close. It’s still really good to see and it bodes well for us tomorrow with pit stall selection and so forth, but ultimately tomorrow is a really long race. Whether you’re starting in the front or starting in the back you’ve got a lot of work to do. Darlington is a tough track. I’m excited with how we finished last week with a lot of speed and the car driving really well. We didn’t get the finish we wanted, but we’re carrying some of that momentum to this week and I’m very optimistic.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “That’s a strong start to the weekend for us. I’m really proud of that because everybody works hard. We’ve obviously had a crazy week with plenty to talk about and what we took out of that was, ‘Let’s bring speed to Darlington and go win it there and put that one behind us.’ It’s really close. I’m really proud of that for both of our RFK Fords.”

WHAT WAS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ROUND ONE AND TWO? “I just lost a little bit of grip out here and I missed three and four a touch. We were really good down in one and two, but just missed three and four a little bit.”