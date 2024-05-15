Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | North Wilkesboro Speedway

Race Details

North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR All-Star Race

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, May 19 at 8:00PM EDT

FOX | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has competed in one NASCAR All-Star Race in 2022, following AJ Allmendinger’s win at the 2021 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

While Allmendinger is locked into the main event, Daniel Hemric will attempt to race his way in during the All-Star Open.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“Really special to be able to go to North Wilkesboro and be locked in the All-Star Race after our victory last year. I don’t know what to expect with the new repave; it was really slick last year in the Cup car, but that will be completely different. More than anything, to be a part of the All-Star Race knowing that we earned it by winning last year means so much to me. Points obviously don’t matter, just a night to go out there and give ourselves a chance to win the race and a million dollars.” – AJ Allmendinger on North Wilkesboro Speedway

No. 16 LeafFilter / Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger qualified for the NASCAR All-Star race after winning the 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte ROVAL.

Allmendinger has made six starts in the NASCAR All-Star events; this will be his second with Kaulig Racing.

Allmendinger finished seventh in the 2022 All-Star race in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“Friday going into practice will be the first time I’ve even seen the track at North Wilkesboro. I’m definitely looking forward to having a chance at racing our way into the main event. Competing in the All-Star race is a huge honor, and I am grateful for the opportunity.” – Daniel Hemric on North Wilkesboro Speedway

No. 31 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric will make his second appearance in the NASCAR All-Star Open; his first was in 2019.





About Kaulig Racing

