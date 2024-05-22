JR Motorsports — NXS Charlotte Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5 mile quad-oval)

NXS RACE – BetMGM 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

TUNE IN – FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 1:00 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Tire Pros Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 11

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 18

Avg. Finish: 18.5

Points: 12th

Sam Mayer heads down the road to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend coming off a thrilling fourth-place finish at Darlington Raceway in the last NASCAR Xfinity Series event.

Mayer has two NXS starts in this event at the 1.5-mile quad-oval with his best finish of third coming in the Spring of 2022.

In tracks measuring 1.5 miles in length, the Franklin, Wis. native has tallied 18 career starts in which he earned two victories (Texas 2024, Homestead-Miami 2023), seven top-five and 12 top- 10 finishes.

Tire Pros is back on board the No. 1 Chevrolet with Sam Mayer for the second time this season.

Sam Mayer

“I am really itching to get back to the track this weekend in Charlotte after another off-weekend. Mile-and-a-half tracks have been super good to us in the past and I know with the speed my guys at the shop have given me the past few weeks, we can make this weekend another great finish. Pumped to have Tire Pros back on board and I am ready to take them to Victory Lane.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s / Round Canopy Parachuting Team D-Day Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 11

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 387

Avg. Finish: 14.8

Points: 5th

Justin Allgaier heads to Charlotte this weekend as the most recent winner in the NXS, having scored the win in dominating fashion two weeks ago at Darlington. Allgaier led for 119 out of 147 laps and swept both stages en route to his first victory of the season.

Allgaier additionally is the defending winner at the oval in Charlotte, having captured the victory in this event last year after leading a race-high 83 laps.

Overall, the JRM driver has scored six top fives and 12 top 10s to accompany last season’s win at the North Carolina quad-oval.

This weekend, Allgaier’s familiar Hellmann’s No. 7 will instead once again carry the logo of the Round Canopy Parachuting Team in a scheme that pays tribute to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy during World War II.

Justin Allgaier

“Racing at Charlotte on Memorial Day weekend is always such a special time, and to have this scheme this year commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day with the Round Canopy Parachuting Team and Hellmann’s, just makes it even more special. We have had a lot of speed here the last couple of years and were fortunate enough to get to Victory Lane here last year. So hopefully we can have that same speed once again this weekend and keep this momentum going. I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this No. 7 team are ready to go.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 11

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 50

Avg. Finish: 18

Points: 13th

Sammy Smith’s only race at Charlotte took place in 2023 in the NXS, and he brought home a 10th place finish on the 1.5 mile quad-oval.

Smith has nine starts on tracks measuring 1.5 miles in length. In those, he has earned one top-five and six top-10 finishes.

Currently ranked 13th in the series points, Smith sits just 12 points out of playoff contention.

This past weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Smith drove the No. 7 Pilot Flying J in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to a strong fifth-place finish.

Sammy Smith

“I’m excited to get back to the track with my No. 8 JR Motorsports crew. I ran at North Wilkesboro in the Truck Series during our off-week and we were able to get Pilot Flying J a top-five finish. It was a long week at the track with weather so, it made it all worth it to fight back for that strong finish. I’m looking to taking our No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet even farther this week in Charlotte and get these guys where they belong in Victory Lane.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / CharBroil Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 11

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 20

Avg. Finish: 17.6

Points: 11th

Brandon Jones has made 10 starts at Charlotte and has recorded four top-10 finishes, with a best of seventh coming during the 2016 season.

In 138 starts on tracks measuring between 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Jones has recorded four wins, 19 top fives and 62 top 10s, along with seven pole awards.

The 27-year-old Georgia native currently sits 11th in the NXS championship point standings, 168 markers behind the leader.

Char-Broil will adorn the hood of Jones’ No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend. This will be the first appearance of this brand on the hood at Charlotte.

Brandon Jones

“We had a really fast car last year at Charlotte and this team has been working hard to make sure we have that same speed this weekend. After our top 10 at Darlington, I hope our luck is starting to turn around. I know we have what it takes to put this Menards/Char-Broil Chevrolet in Victory Lane, so I am ready to go out and execute.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway a combined 80 times with the NXS since its first trip there in 2006. In those starts at the 1.5-mile quad-oval, the organization has recorded two wins, 19 top-fives and 38 top-10s, with an average finish of 13.9.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones and Carson Kvapil will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, May 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.