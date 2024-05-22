Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fined, 2 crew members suspended after All-Star Race altercation

NASCAR announced penalties today following the All-Star Race confrontation between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The incident stemmed from contact with Kyle Busch at the beginning of the race, knocking him out of contention after only two laps. Stenhouse could not leave the venue because the facility has no tunnel or a pedestrian bridge to exit without walking across the track.

Stranded on the sidelines, a frustrated Stenhouse had plenty of time to think about what had happened and confronted Busch after the race. He ended the conversation by punching Busch in the face igniting a free-for-all between the two teams. Stenhouse’s father was also involved, grabbing Bush, as the fight escalated.

NASCAR announced the following penalties Wednesday.

“When crew members get involved and family members get involved, we’re going to react,” NASCAR Senior Vice President Elton Sawyer said. “That’s exactly what we did.”

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr has been fined $75,000. JTG Daugherty Racing team members suspended for fighting include engine tuner Keith Matthews for four races and mechanic Clint Myrick for eight races (fighting and putting his hands on Busch). Richard Stenhouse (father) has been indefinitely suspended for grabbing Busch.

Busch and his Richard Childress Racing team members did not receive any penalties.

The suspensions and fines can be appealed.