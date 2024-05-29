Front Row Motorsports Announces Purchase of New Charter

Organization to Expand to Three NASCAR Cup Series Teams in 2025

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 29, 2024) – Executing its next stage of growth, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will compete with three chartered Ford Mustang Dark Horses in the NASCAR Cup Series entries in the 2025 season while maintaining its championship NASCAR Ford F-150 team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“We have a very positive outlook on the future of NASCAR and as the sport plans for success, so do we,” commented Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports. “Today that means having a plan for expanding back to three cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. I always have the vision to continue to grow and improve our team and that commitment and desire never changes. I am committed to the sport and its passionate fans and partners.”

The team is aware of the work ahead, but excited for the growth.

“It is good to get the news out now as we have a lot of work to do to prepare a new team,” said Jerry Freeze, General Manager, Front Row Motorsports. “All of us on the leadership team will be working through that, obtaining the parts and pieces needed for the new team. And, most importantly, adding to the dedicated and talented staff and culture that exists today within our organization.

“Starting a new team from scratch is always a challenge, but with the opportunities in front of us, the talent we have in our leadership, and a bit of a runway to get there, I am confident that we can produce three competitive programs out of the box for the 2025 season. We haven’t lost sight of what our goals for 2024 are, to get our teams into the playoffs for both series. If we can keep up the speed on track and have a little bit of luck to come our way, we can achieve our objectives.”

Today’s announcement comes off the news earlier this year of FRM extending and increasing its relationship with Ford Performance and a competition alliance with Team Penske.

Announcements regarding drivers will come later.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.