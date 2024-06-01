CORVETTE RACING AT DETROIT: Bid for Home Win Comes up Short

DETROIT (June 1, 2024) – Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports and its two Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs were dealt cruel hands Saturday as the program’s effort to post a victory on the streets of downtown Detroit came up short.

The No. 3 and No. 4 Corvettes finished 10th and ninth, respectively, in the GTD PRO class of the Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. It brought an end to what had been a fantastic weekend with the Corvettes returning to race in Detroit – and for the first time on the city’s downtown street circuit.

Tommy Milner and Nicky Catsburg in the No. 4 Corvette led the Z06 GT3.R effort, followed by class pole-sitter Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims. The pair of yellow Corvettes began the race first and second in class with hopes of finishing that way for the Z06 GT3.R’s first win in IMSA.

Disaster struck first and at the start for the No. 3 Corvette. Garcia had to pit at the end of the first lap with an alternator problem. By the time he rejoined the race, he and Sims were well down the order and treated the rest of the race as an extended test session for the first-year Corvette.

That moved Milner to the class lead. He quickly opened a lead of more than two seconds in the opening 20 minutes and set the fastest GTD PRO race lap along the way. He made the No. 4 team’s only pit stop with a little more than hour to go and handed over to Catsburg, who rejoined after taking just fuel but under a full-course caution period.

On the restart, Catsburg was spun from the lead at the end of the Detroit circuit’s long backstretch. The Corvette suffered damage to the front-left corner but was able to continue to the end of the race.

The next IMSA event for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R is the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday, June 23.

CORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS POST-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Not the day we wanted. The most difficult part of the race was the start with all the GTPs and GTD PROs together. But we got through it 1-2 which is what we wanted. To me that was 50 percent of the race. But then to be called into the pits, I couldn’t believe it. A very tough and cruel day for us.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “These are never going to be easy events, but it seemed like in practice and qualifying that we were going to have a nice, sensible race at the front of the field. Not long after the start, it became obvious that this wasn’t going to be the case on our car. It was a huge disappointment and tough. Everyone is working hard but we can always find ways to get better.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We can look at the weekend as a whole and be proud of what we showed and how good these Corvettes are. Obviously in the race you have a wildcard, especially on a street track where we are put in situations that encourage those kinds of accidents. Unfortunately we were on the wrong end of it. Every single one of the people on this team can hold their heads high for what we achieved this weekend. We showed the car is very fast, and it was really impressive how good it was on the streets here. We were just unlucky in the race.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I would say that we didn’t get the result we deserved. But we also have to look at ourselves and be better. In my case, I guess I should have known that the 14 was going to send it the way he did and should have anticipated it. Some other issues we had in regards to tire pressure could have been avoided as well. I think we deserved more. We had a fast car. I feel like we deserved to come away with an awesome result in our home race. It didn’t work, but it never really helps to blame everyone and everything around you. We can look in the mirror and try to be better next time.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.