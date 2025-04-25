Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) and Michelin Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Michelin Named Official Tire and Presenting Sponsor of the HSR Prototype Challenge Presented by Michelin

BRASELTON, Georgia (April 25, 2025) – Officials from Michelin North America, Inc. and Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) today announced a multi-year agreement that will see the iconic tire maker become an official partner of HSR, the premier sanctioning body in North America for historic and vintage motorsports competition.

In addition to having a presence and branding at every event on the HSR season championship schedule, Michelin also has been named the official presenting sponsor and the official tire of the HSR Prototype Challenge presented by Michelin, a series featuring modern prototypes retired from contemporary competition.

The new partnership adds to the expansive relationship between Michelin and IMSA, the leading sanctioning body for world-recognized sports car racing in North America that acquired HSR in 2022. Prior to that, Michelin was named the official tire for all classes in IMSA’s top-tier WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the title sponsor of the production-based IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series in 2019.

Today, and now including HSR Prototype Challenge, the majority of the racing series in the IMSA family compete on Michelin tires.

Debuting last year, the second season of the HSR Prototype Challenge presented by Michelin features an expanded class structure for 2025. Open only to LMP3 cars in 2024’s inaugural HSR Prototype Challenge season, the series has fully expanded to four different classes this year.

From the top-tier P1 class for retired LMP1 and DPi cars down to the P4 division for first generation Daytona Prototypes and in between, the Challenge series has a class for every type of contemporary prototype just past its competitive prime. All competing Prototype Challenge teams will race exclusively on available Michelin fitments across all four classes.

The Michelin partnership announcement was made on the opening day of official competition at the 47th HSR The Mitty presented by Hagerty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (MRRA), which takes place throughout the weekend. One of the weekend highlights is Round 2 of the 2025 Prototype Challenge presented by Michelin, which starts Saturday at 5:25 p.m. EDT for a 90-minute race into twilight.

Last month’s HSR Prototype Challenge presented by Michelin season opener at Sebring International Raceway came down to an all-DPi battle for the overall win between two friendly rivals. Bob Neapole and Guy Cosmo emerged victorious in the RBN Motorsports with Cosmo-Sport 2020 No. 60 Acura ARX-05 prepared by Hudson Historics ahead of their friends and competitors Pierce Marshall and Eric Foss in the 2017 No. 02 Matador Motorsports Cadillac DPi.

Tickets for the 47th HSR The Mitty presented by Hagerty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta can be purchased online at: https://am.ticketmaster.com/ral/buy/Mitty2025.

For more information, please visit www.HSRRace.com for the official 47th HSR Mitty presented by Hagerty Event Page.

Raymond Cotton, Director of Motorsports for Michelin North America: “Michelin is excited to announce our partnership with Historic Sportscar Racing, which will be unveiled at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. This collaboration highlights Michelin’s 135-year legacy of excellence and innovation in pushing the boundaries of performance to stand the test of time with vehicles of the past, present and future.”

John Doonan, HSR President: “Michelin is synonymous with sports car prototype racing success, and it’s hard to think of a major contemporary prototype championship or race that hasn’t been won on Michelin in the last several decades. We are delighted to partner with Michelin at HSR to celebrate the brand’s winning legacy and heritage at the track with some of the same prototypes that secured their many victories and titles in their competition primes reuniting on Michelin tires in HSR. Michelin is the perfect partner to help with the growth and popularity of the HSR Prototype Challenge presented by Michelin, and we are honored to welcome them to the HSR family.”

About Michelin: Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 36 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).

About HSR: An International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/, on Twitter X @HSR_race and on Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.