Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCTS Gateway Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Toyota 200 | Saturday, June 1, 2024

Ford Finishing Results

4th – Ty Majeski

5th – Layne Riggs

7th – Ben Rhodes

10th – Luke Fenhaus

19th – Lawless Alan

20th – Matt Crafton

24th – Jake Garcia

27th – Keith McGee

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Road Ranger/Bucked Up Ford F-150 (Finished 4th)

“Sometimes when you are the better truck in the beginning, you get gun shy to make changes to keep up with the race track. We fell a little behind and fought tight as the run progressed. We just didn’t keep up with the race track enough and I think the 11 and 19 and some of the others were able to make changes because they were catching us and felt like they couldn’t win the way they were. We felt like maybe we could. We just didn’t keep up with the track enough. It is disappointing but we executed on all fronts today. I thought our strategy was good and the pit crew did a phenomenal job. We were just a little short with our Road Ranger/Bucked Up Ford F-150 today. It is something to build on. Thank you to Duke and Rhonda for letting us come to the race track and do what we love to do.”

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150 (Finished 5th)

“The team did a great job, especially with pit strategy and pitted us just at the right time to stay on the lead lap there at the very end with the best tires of anybody coming to that last restart. We made the most of it. I definitely didn’t have the best truck today. I was learning a lot throughout the race. I think if I would have known at the beginning what I knew at the end we would have ended up better and made some passes. It is hard to pass here. Dirty air is so bad and it is so single run. It was a tough day but we came out with a good solid finish which is what we needed for this team, for everyone at Infinity Communications and Front Row Motorsports. They worked really hard and we just gotta keep the momentum going like this.”