MAJESKI WINS NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES TOYOTA 200 POLE FOR SECOND SEASON IN A ROW

ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski becomes the first NCTS driver in World Wide Technology Raceway history to win consecutive poles.

Toyota 200 is set for 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday and will be televised live on FOX.

MADISON, Ill. (May 31, 2024) – Ty Majeski of ThorSport Racing became the first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver in World Wide Technology Raceway history to win back-to-back poles when he captured the top spot during Friday’s qualifying for the Toyota 200.

Majeski posted a lap of 138.568 miles per hour (32.475 seconds) on the 1.25-mile oval in his No. 98 Ford to capture his series-leading third pole of the season and eighth of his career. His other two this season came at Daytona and Martinsville.

With his second career pole at World Wide Technology Raceway, Majeski joins Greg Biffle (1998, 2000) and Ted Musgrave (2001, ’05) as the only multiple pole winners at the venue.

Majeski will lead the 32-truck field to the green flag at 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday for the 160-lap Toyota 200 (TV: FOX, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, WNOI 103.9 FM locally).

“Hit it good today,” said Majeski, who is fourth in the NCTS points standings but still looking for his first win of the season. “Had a pretty good history qualifying here. I think we sat on the pole here last year as well. Similar setup. Hopefully, we can close the weekend off this year.

“We had a good team meeting this morning. Try to collectively get everybody moving in the right direction. The speed is there. That is not a concern. We just have to make better decisions when it counts. These races will come together. When you have speed like that it’s inevitable.”

McAnally Hilgemann Racing’s Christian Eckes, the series points leader, was 0.124 of a second off Majeski’s pace to earn the other front-row spot with a lap of 138.041 mph/32.599 seconds. It will be his seventh top-10 starting position in as many races at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez (137.994 mph/32.610) will start third, TRICON Garage’s Dean Thompson (137.961/32.618) fourth and teammate Tanner Gray (137.489/32.730) rounds out the top five. The top four drivers were separated by .143 and the top 23 drivers by less than a second (0.976).

World Wide Technology Raceway will serve as the second leg of the three-race CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge. Sanchez won the first leg last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Eligible drivers who have elected to earn series championship points will receive a $50,000 bonus for one win. If a driver wins two out of the three races, they will be awarded $150,000. If a driver wins all three Triple Truck Challenge races, a $500,000 prize will be awarded.

In addition to the Toyota 200, the NASCAR Cup Series will be on track Saturday with opening practice and qualifying. Practice will run from 8:30-9:15 a.m. and be immediately followed by pole qualifying. The two-round format will be single-vehicle, one-lap qualifying runs.

For more information on the NASCAR race weekend, please visit www.wwtraceway.com.