Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Epping Post-Qualifying Report – 06.01.24

KALITTA EARNS NO. 1 QUALIFIER IN STRONG TOYOTA SHOWING AT EPPING

Defending Top Fuel Champion’s Third No. 1 Qualifying Position in Four Races

EPPING, N.H. (June 1, 2024) – Doug Kalitta continued his qualifying hot streak by capturing the No. 1 qualifying position in Top Fuel for the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway. His third No. 1 qualifier in four races, and the 56th of his career, Kalitta laid down a blistering 3.700 elapsed time Friday night that held firm after Saturday’s two sessions. The run by Kalitta also marks Toyota’s fifth No. 1 qualifier in the first seven races of the 2024 season.

Steve Torrence earned the No. 2 seed in Top Fuel, narrowly missing out on the top spot by two one thousandths of a second after posting a 3.702 time Friday night. Coupling his strong qualifying, Torrence was also victorious in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, defeating Dan Mercier in the final qualifying session Saturday afternoon. Toyota makes up five of the top six positions in Top Fuel tomorrow with Shawn Langdon in fourth, Billy Torrence in fifth and points leader, Justin Ashley, in sixth.

In Funny Car, J.R Todd was the lead GR Supra Funny Car, earning the third overall position for Sunday’s eliminations. His Toyota teammates, Alexis DeJoria and Ron Capps, qualified eighth and 12th going into tomorrow.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

NHRA New England Nationals

New England Dragway

Race 7 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 1st S. Farley Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2nd S. Smith Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 4th S. Reed Billy Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 5th J. Salinas Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 6th J. Hart Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 9th T. Stewart

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Austin Prock Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Funny Car 1st* M. Smith J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 3rd D. Richards Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 8th C. Green Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 12th M. Hagan

*Non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 1st

Is it too early to count points as you guys are looking very strong right now.

“Yeah, definitely appreciate what Mission Foods is doing for us out here and these yellow (No. 1 qualifier) hats. Yeah, my guys really have this car running well, I’m just trying to do my part and go rounds on Sunday. Yeah, it’s probably too early to start counting points, but 20 points a round tomorrow, Sunday, is definitely what we’re looking for. I would love to win here at Epping. They have a great crowd here this weekend. Toyota, Mac Tools and all my sponsors, we’re hoping to have a good day tomorrow.”

STEVE TORRENCE, CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

TF Qualifying Result: 2nd

How does this #2Fast2Tasty win feel?

“Hey, I’ve won these (Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge) before, just not this year! Yeah, thanks to everyone at Mission Foods, everybody that takes care of us. Man, that was a cool race. (Dan) Mercier doesn’t race all the time, but man, he kicks our butt when he does, so I had to get up on the wheel and do the best I could. Props to that team, proud to have them out here. Proud of these CAPCO boys, they were unbelievable. This Toyota Dragster hasn’t been as good as it used to be, but we’re working on getting it back there and we’re working on getting Steve-O (himself) to drive this thing a little bit better. Heck, we won something this weekend, maybe we can win one tomorrow.”

J.R. TODD, DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: 3rd

Take us through your thoughts with the No. 3 qualifying position for tomorrow.

“Yeah, a good qualifying effort, just missed it on Q4. Conditions for race day tomorrow will probably be like Q3 today, so we have a good idea on what to work with for tomorrow.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 28 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.