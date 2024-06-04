Todd Gilliland No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 4, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team will make their annually trip to the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will carry the fan-favorite Frontline Enterprises scheme. This will be the Canadian automotive dealership’s first primary race of 2024.

Finishing 16th at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Gilliland and the team look to build off the result as they trek through the summer stretch. This will be NASCAR’s first trip to the 1.9-mile California circuit after the repave, the first repave in over 23 years, with work finishing up in February. This will be Gilliland’s third start at Sonoma. He has a career best finish of 24th at the track.

Practice for the NASCAR Cup Series will be Friday, June 7th at 5:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place Saturday, June 8th at 6:00 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 110-lap event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in from the Performance Racing Network and Sirius XM channel 90.

No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Sonoma is a fun track. I have a lot of family out there so it’s nice to visit with them and bring them to the track. I haven’t had the best results there, but I have a feeling that will change this weekend. We have speed, we just have to be better on the qualifying front in order to get the results we want. There’s a little uncertainty with how the track will change with the repave, but it will definitely be faster and have a little more grip, so it will make for a good race.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“This weekend is going to be a lot of fun. Todd (Gilliland) has proved that he can compete in the Top-15 and Top-10 on these road courses, it just comes down to qualifying up front and staying there. I think the repave will be a huge advantage for us, a lot of the teams don’t know how the track will change in race conditions, so if we maximize our practice time and gather the most data possible, I think that will set us up for a solid result on Sunday.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.