Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s / Peak Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 4, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team return to the Sonoma Raceway this weekend with high expectations of a strong run on the NASCAR Cup Series’ second road course of the season.

The past few races at Sonoma have been very good for the 34 crew, with back-to-back Top-5 qualifying efforts (fourth and third, respectively) and two-straight Top-10 finishes, including a seventh-place result last year.

PEAK Performance returns to the Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse to promote their exclusive line of PEAK products available at the over 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country. PEAK is a leader in automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. All products can be found at Love’s Travel Stops.

The Cup Series will have practice on Friday, June 7th at 5:00 p.m. ET and qualifying on Saturday, June 8th at 6:00 p.m. ET, both televised live on FS1. The 110-lap race will be Sunday, June 9th at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Performance Racing Network.

No. 34 Love’s / Peak Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“I can’t wait for Sonoma. We want to get back into the top-five and get a good result. Travis and the team are working hard to prepare the car. Sonoma is going to be tough, especially with the repave, but I think last year we really hit on it. I really like racing this new car on road courses. I’m really comfortable in it and it has helped us.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“Everything we have seen says Sonoma is going to be faster, which is going to be interesting. Sonoma has always been a ‘manage your stuff, tire fall off’ road course, so it will be interesting to see how it changes the game. I believe in Michael’s road course abilities, so I think when you do something new it gives us a leg up on competition. Sonoma hit’s a wheelhouse of races that are good for Michael and good for us that we have good notes on. Hopefully we can execute well and get a win.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.