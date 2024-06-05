Meyer Shank Racing To Wrap Three-Race INDYCAR Stretch With Trip to Road America

Pataskala, Ohio (2 June 2024) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) bounced back in Detroit after a tough Indianapolis 500 run, as Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda) rebounded from a troublesome Detroit qualifying that left him 22nd on the grid to finish a hard-fought eighth, gaining 14 positions over 100 laps.

Now as the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season nears the halfway point, MSR will look to continue moving up the standings at a classic American road circuit as the series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin and the annual date at the fabled Road America circuit.

Sunday’s XPEL Grand Prix at Road America takes place at the 4.048-mile Road America circuit that winds through Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine region and features elevation changes, a mix of high- and lower-speed corners and some of the most intriguing passing opportunities on the IndyCar calendar.

Helio Castroneves (No. 66 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda) will be back behind the wheel of the No. 66 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda, after making his first road-course start of the year a week ago in Detroit. The veteran has eight INDYCAR starts at Road America but has brought his mounts home in the top 10 in four of those starts. He started from pole at Road America in 2017, finishing third after leading 17 laps.

MSR has had strong qualifying efforts at Elkhart Lake, earning top-three starting positions with Jack Harvey in 2020 and 2021 and had a top-10 session result with Simon Pagenaud in ’22, but the Ohio-based squad has yet to earn a top-10 finish at Road America in its previous eight starts.

Rosenqvist will look to break that streak as the Swedish veteran has three top-10 race results in his five previous starts, including a 2020 victory that saw him come from seventh on the starting grid to take the win. He is currently in ninth place in the series standings, just is just 10 points behind fifth.

This weekend’s XPEL Grand Prix at Road America will wrap up a march of three races in three weeks for MSR. Teams will qualify Saturday at 3:25 p.m., with Sunday’s 55-lap race starting at 3:30pm ET. The race will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. SiriusXM will also host live INDYCAR Radio coverage on XM Ch. 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “I’m super excited to get back to a smooth road course after a bumpy weekend in Detroit. Road America has been kind to me and we have a lot of things to be excited for going into the second half of the season. It’s been a few years since I got a win at Road America and with the moment that myself and MSR have had so far this season, I don’t see why we can’t aim for the same this weekend.”

Helio Castroneves: “I’m excited to get back in the drivers seat at Road America which is such a great track and one that I have enjoyed racing on. We unfortunately did not have the weekend we would have liked to have had in Detroit, so we’re looking to get back on our feet at Road America and have a solid weekend.”