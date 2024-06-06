Weekend schedule for Sonoma Raceway

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Sonoma Raceway. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending Cup Series race winner at the 1.99-mile track and leads all active drivers with four wins (2023, 2019, 2018, 2013) at Sonoma.
Denny Hamlin is the most recent Cup Series pole winner with a lap of 92.178 mph in 77.719 seconds last June.
This will be the second time the Xfinity Series has competed on the 1.99-mile course. Last year’s race winner, Aric Almirola, and pole winner, Kyle Larson, are not entered in this weekend’s event.
The Craftsman Truck Series is off and returns to completion on June 28 at Nashville Superspeedway.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, June 7
1:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Practice (All Entries) ARCA Race Center
3:10 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Qualifying (Timed, Impound) ARCA Race Center
4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries (Tape delayed: 5 p.m.) F1
5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – All Entries (Tape delayed: 8:30 p.m.) FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
6:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 – 64 Laps, 127.36 Miles FloRacing
Saturday, June 8
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound, Group A & B, Multi-Vehicle, 2 Rounds) FS2
6 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound, Group A & B, Multi-Vehicle, 2 Rounds) FS2/PRN/SiriusXM
Post-NCS Qualifying Press Pass
8 p.m.: Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250
Stages 20/45/79 Laps = 156.95 Miles – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,747,861
Post-Xfinity Race – Press Pass
Sunday, June 9
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Stages 25/55/110 Laps = 218.9 Miles FOX/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $8,426,274
Post-Cup Series: Press Pass