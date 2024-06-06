Weekend schedule for Sonoma Raceway

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Sonoma Raceway. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending Cup Series race winner at the 1.99-mile track and leads all active drivers with four wins (2023, 2019, 2018, 2013) at Sonoma.

Denny Hamlin is the most recent Cup Series pole winner with a lap of 92.178 mph in 77.719 seconds last June.

This will be the second time the Xfinity Series has competed on the 1.99-mile course. Last year’s race winner, Aric Almirola, and pole winner, Kyle Larson, are not entered in this weekend’s event.

The Craftsman Truck Series is off and returns to completion on June 28 at Nashville Superspeedway.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 7

1:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Practice (All Entries) ARCA Race Center

3:10 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Qualifying (Timed, Impound) ARCA Race Center

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries (Tape delayed: 5 p.m.) F1

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – All Entries (Tape delayed: 8:30 p.m.) FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

6:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 – 64 Laps, 127.36 Miles FloRacing

Saturday, June 8

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound, Group A & B, Multi-Vehicle, 2 Rounds) FS2

6 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound, Group A & B, Multi-Vehicle, 2 Rounds) FS2/PRN/SiriusXM

Post-NCS Qualifying Press Pass

8 p.m.: Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

Stages 20/45/79 Laps = 156.95 Miles – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,747,861

Post-Xfinity Race – Press Pass

Sunday, June 9

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350

Stages 25/55/110 Laps = 218.9 Miles FOX/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $8,426,274

Post-Cup Series: Press Pass