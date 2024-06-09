Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Bristol Post-Race Report – 06.09.24

KALITTA, TODD RUNNER-UP AT THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS

Toyota extends finals appearance streak to 31

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 9, 2024) – In Sunday’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, Doug Kalitta led the Toyota Top Fuel dragster contingent by earning the runner-up spot. Though he was the No. 14 seed to start the day, the defending Top Fuel champion methodically worked his way through the category bracket to make his 115th career final round appearance, ultimately falling to event winner, Tony Schumacher. With his performance today, Kalitta takes over the Top Fuel points lead. Steve and Billy Torrence, along with Shawn Langdon, advanced out of round one on Sunday, but went no further.

In Funny Car, J.R. Todd also made the final round on Sunday after starting the day No. 11 overall. Todd defeated the likes of John Force and Toyota teammate, Ron Capps, to make the final round, but was narrowly defeated by Austin Prock at the end of the day. Capps and Alexis DeJoria both advanced to round two.

With the finals appearances by both Kalitta and Todd on Sunday, Toyota has now reached the final round in 31 consecutive NHRA events in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series has a week off before racing at Virginia Motorsports Park, June 21-23 for the NHRA Virginia Nationals.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

NHRA Thundery Valley Nationals

Bristol Dragway

Race 8 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Doug Kalitta Mark III Employee Benefits Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finalist W (3.723) v. A. Brown (3.782) W (3.767) v. S. Torrence (3.775) W (3.800) v. B. Force (4.204) L (4.890) v. T. Schumacher (4.236) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.739) v. S. Reed (5.031) L (3.835) v. T. Schumacher (3.815) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.773) v. C. Krohn (3.901) L (3.775) v. D. Kalitta (3.767) Billy Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.768) v. J. Hart (3.830) L (3.820) v. B. Force (4.228) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (3.782) v. D. Kalitta (3.723) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (3.764) v. B. Force (3.733)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Finalist W (3.999) v. T. Haddock (4.097) W (3.977) v. R. Capps (4.001) W (4.012) v. J. Force (4.060) L (4.022) v. A. Prock (3.989) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W (3.938) v. D. Richards (4.242) L (4.088) v. J. Force (4.010) Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W (3.962) v. B. Hull (4.176) L (4.001) v. J. Todd (3.977)

*= Non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mark III Employee Benefits Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Finalist

What are your thoughts after another strong race day?

“Great to make it to another final with this Mark III Employee Benefits Dragster. Can’t thank everyone from Mark III enough for stepping up and jumping onboard with our program, really wish we could have got the win for them at their first race in the sport. We are going to continue to build and do it again at Richmond. All three of the Kalitta (Motorsports) cars are running strong right now and it’s a big testament to everyone’s hard work.”

J.R. TODD, DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports

FC Final Result: Finalist

How would you describe your day?

“It was definitely a good way to rebound after qualifying. After qualifying, our ladder was not ideal. Kind of got your back up against the wall and don’t have lane choice in the first round. But it didn’t seem to really matter the way the weather changed today compared to the way it was all weekend. Really proud of the guys for digging deep, giving me a consistent car. I was just a tick behind those guys all day long. Yeah, had some struggles spinning down track and dropping cylinders and what have you. It did it again in the finals. Came up a little short in the final round against those guys (Austin Prock and John Force Racing). They have the best car out here right now. But we’re going to the later rounds every week and that’s what you need to do to stay in the hunt.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the culkktural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 28 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.