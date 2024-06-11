Event Preview: FR Americas at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Track Facts:

Circuit: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Length: 2.592-miles / 15-turn road course

Race Direction: Clockwise

Podium: Pit Lane in front of the Pagoda

FR Americas Championship

Practice: Friday, June 14 at 10:15 a.m. ET

Qualifying: Friday, June 14 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Fan Walk: Saturday, June 15 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Feature Race 1: Saturday, June 15 at 1:10 p.m. ET *

Feature Race 2: Sunday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET *

Feature Race 3: Sunday, June 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET *

Races will be streamed live at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV

Welcome to the Indy SpeedTour

﻿Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) will embark on its inaugural trip to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the Indy SpeedTour. The backdrop for so many iconic races, Indianapolis Motor Speedway reigns supreme on many racers’ bucket lists, including those competing in FR Americas, with so many setting their sights on one day racing in the Indianapolis 500. Spectator gates are open Saturday and Sunday, and admission for kids ages 15 and under is free with a paying adult. Tickets are available at SpeedTour.net/Indy.

Experience Pit Lane Before the Lights Go Out with FR Americas

Fans are invited to join the drivers of FR Americas on pit lane for a pre-race fan walk leading into Race 1 on Saturday afternoon. Open to all spectators, gates to the pit lane will open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, where fans can walk across the yard of bricks, meet the drivers, collect autographs and see the cars just minutes before the lights go out. A limited-edition series poster will be distributed at the event.

Stream This Weekend’s Races

Saturday and Sunday’s races from the Indy SpeedTour will be streamed free on YouTube! Enjoy live coverage of all three FR Americas feature races at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV.

Championship Battle Heats Up

As FR Americas nears the halfway point of its 2024 season, the championship battle is heating up. Patrick Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) left NOLA Motorsports Park as the points leader after earning three podiums, including one win, during the season-opening weekend. However, when the championship arrived at Road America last month, it was Ryan Shehan (No. 66 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) who was able to capitalize on a solid weekend with two runner-up finishes to pull into a tie with Woods-Toth for the points lead. Just a few points behind, Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) has momentum on his side after winning two of the three races at the Road America SpeedTour. The top 11 drivers all remain within 75 points of the leader, meaning just one bad weekend can lead to a major shakeup in the standings.

SEE MORE: 2024 FR Americas Driver’s Points Standings

From Road America to Around the Globe

After the FR Americas Championship left Road America, drivers from the series jumped on planes traveling around the world—some going home, some attending sporting and motorsports events, while others were traveling to climb back in the cockpit of a racecar. Both Hayden Bowlsbey (No. 22 Save22 Ligier JS F3) and Kevin Janzen (No. 24 US Power Group / Data Center Solutions Ligier JS F3) took off for France, with both drivers attending the famed Monaco Grand Prix. An avid tennis fan, Janzen also attended The French Open before heading to the circuit. Jett Bowling (No. 02 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) headed back to Texas, where he made his first laps in a GT4 car at Eagles Canyon Raceway, while Landan Matriano Lim (No. 73 739Racing Ligier JS F3) went to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where he earned two wins in Formula Pro USA. Nicolas Ambiado (No. 55 TLink / Allegro Ligier JS F3) traveled home to Chile to participate in the IAME Tour Chile at the Kartódromo Las Percides. In the event organized by Superkarts, the 16 year old won his category. Meanwhile, Nicole Havrda (No. 6 Valley Kitchens Ltd / Colonial Countertops Ltd Ligier JS F3) headed to Spain to test for the F1 Academy with Campos Racing. The multi-day test took Havrda to both Circuito de Navarra and Circuit Ricardo Tormo, allowing her to make laps at both tracks, while also working with the Campos team, showing her ability to prepare for an event, communicate about the car and adapt on track.

Racing Over Father’s Day Weekend

This Father’s Day will look a bit different for FR Americas driver Anthony Autiello (No. 07 Momentum Motorsports Ligier JS F3). Instead of spending the day poolside or having a cookout, Autiello will remember this Father’s Day as the one he spent living out a lifelong dream of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A rookie with Momentum Motorsports, the Rhode Island native is also a proud girl dad to his five-year-old daughter.

New Kid on The Block

Theodor Jensen (No. 1 JENSEN Global Advisors Ligier JS F3) joins the grid to make his FR Americas debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Danish racer gained prior experience in formula cars, while competing in the F4 Spanish Championship, F4 United Arab Emirates Championship and F4 Danish Championship, before more recently joining Eurocup-3.

A Big Week for Nicole Havrda

The hard work is paying off for Nicole Havrda (No. 6 Valley Kitchens Ltd / Colonial Countertops Ltd Ligier JS F3), as years of work culminate in big celebrations this month. After two years of filming, “The Car Knows No Difference,” a documentary that follows Havrda and two other young women as they train to become professional racecar drivers, finally made its debut on TSN last week leading into the Montreal F1 Grand Prix. The show continues to air this week on TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, while those waiting to see the documentary stateside will need to wait a bit longer.

Havrda is also coming off another major milestone, having walked across the stage to earn her diploma from Mark R. Isfeld Secondary School on Saturday, June 8.

The Road from the Indy SpeedTour to the Indianapolis 500

While this weekend’s Indy SpeedTour marks FR Americas’ first trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) has raced once at the iconic circuit. Back in 2017, F4 U.S. visited the famous speedway, where Kyle Kirkwood swept the weekend, taking the top podium step in each of the three races. Just five years later, Kirkwood returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a rookie driver in the 2022 Indianapolis 500.