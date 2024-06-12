Racing to End Alzheimer’s unable to demonstrate potential in drenched Montreal weekend

Kvamme places fifth, fourth as weather and cautions plague both races

MONTREAL (9 June 2024) – Mark Kvamme and the Racing to End Alzheimer’s/MDK Motorsports team struggled through a wet and frustrating weekend at the Formula 1 AWS Grand Prix of Canada in Montreal, barely getting the opportunity to show their potential in the fourth IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup North America weekend of the season.

The event got off to a very promising start as Kvamme and the No. 43 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Porsche dominated the class in practice, looking to gain momentum in a bid for a third-consecutive title as Carrera Cup once again was part of the Formula 1 weekend, this time at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

But the event quickly went downhill. Kvamme went to fifth on his first fast lap of qualifying on Saturday morning, but his rear brakes locked up very early in the session. He came to pit lane, only to have the brakes catch fire in the pit box, meaning Kvamme could not rejoin the session.

Unable to post a representative time, Kvamme started at the back of the grid for both of the scheduled 40-minute races – and with heavy rain, lengthy cautions and red flags, and finishes under caution in both races, Kvamme was unable to demonstrate his title-winning form.

Saturday afternoon’s race started under caution and threatening skies. Once green, Kvamme moving up four overall places and one Masters class spot to fifth before caution waved with 30:30 remaining. The field went under a 20-minute red flag to give teams the opportunity to change to rain tires. The field went back on track under caution with 6:35 remaining, but the minutes wound down behind the safety car and the race never went back to green.

Sunday’s race was a bit of déjà vu, starting under yellow followed by four green flag laps, then interrupted by a full-course caution under heavy showers. Kvamme gained six overall positions and was fourth in the Masters class when a heavy impact for a competitor brought out a caution with 20:17 remaining. With extensive damage to a pit lane protective barrier, the race was checkered with about eight minutes still remaining on the clock.

“The weekend started off so well, it was extremely disappointing to see it not end well,” said Kvamme. “We were quickest in practice but early in qualifying my brakes locked up coming into the pit box and caught fire. Because of that, I started in the back – and with so little actual racing, I couldn’t make up any ground. So that’s definitely one to put behind us.”

But as is frequently the case with the Racing to End Alzheimer’s team, the on-track action is only half the story. Founder Phil Frengs was on hand as always, speaking with fans about the organization’s mission to “fund the car and find the cure” for Alzheimer’s.

“As always, we love being part of the Formula 1 weekend and to be in a city as wonderful as Montreal. It’s great being a part of the excitement. We talked to people and added names to the car, and that’s aways a good thing. Canadian race fans are so enthusiastic and welcoming, we love going to these races.”

Next up for Racing to End Alzheimer’s and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America will be the doubleheader in support of the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen International. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S., on IMSA.tv, the NBC Peacock streaming app and PorscheCarreraCup.us.

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’ wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer’s Center at Houston Methodist Hospital is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

