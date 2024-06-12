Massey Motor Freight signs multi-year partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Massey Motor Freight to serve as primary sponsor on the No. 42 and No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB entries for six races; will be featured on the No. 42 as a full-season associate sponsor

Massey Motor Freight named the Official Trucking Partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

STATESVILLE, N.C. / NACOGDOCHES, Texas (June 12, 2024) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.) announced today that Massey Motor Freight, a trusted delivery service that’s dedicated to fast and reliable national road transportation has signed a multi-year, multi-race primary partnership to be featured on the No. 42 and No. 43 NASCAR Cup Series entries beginning with the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30. Massey will also serve as a full season associate partner on the No.42 driven by John Hunter Nemechek for each year of partnership. It was also announced that Massey Motor Freight has been named the Official Trucking Partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, where the team will utilize three of Massey’s tractors to pull the race haulers to each event.

“This is really exciting for LEGACY M.C.”, said co-owner Jimmie Johnson. “Massey trucks are top of the line, and their mantra of ‘Hustle Hard, Stay Humble’ really aligns with our values at the CLUB. They are passionate about trucking, racing, and their drivers. This is the start of a great partnership.”

“The Massey Motor Freight team is thrilled to announce our partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. The foundation on which Massey Motor Freight was built – integrity, hard work, and teamwork – aligns perfectly with those of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, making this sponsorship an ideal fit for Massey,” said Troy Massey, Owner and Chief Executive Owner. “We anticipate a successful finish to the 2024 season and beyond with the team LEGACY has assembled.”

LEGACY M.C. will also have a presence at the Old Town Rig Down truck show charity event, hosted by the Massey Rose Foundation, helping to support the local community in Nacogdoches, Texas and its surrounding communities. The event takes place on Sept. 13 &14 in Nacogdoches, Texas. To learn more about this event, visit www.masseymotorfreight.com/

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson.

For more information on Massey Motor Freight, visit www.masseymotorfreight.com. For more information on LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, visit legacymotorclub.com.

ABOUT MASSEY MOTOR FREIGHT: Massey Motor Freight is the premier choice in the transportation and logistics industry. Our team of professional drivers uses the most modern and well-equipped fleet to deliver not only your cargo but also peace of mind. Massey Motor Freight is family-owned, customer-centric, and driver-focused, serving thousands of customers across North America. Whether it’s heavy haul, temperature-controlled, or anything in between, Massey has you covered.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com