Featured HeadlineOther Series RacingNTT Indy

INDYCAR, FOX Sports Announce Historic Media Rights Deal

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

All 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Races To Air on FOX
Agreement Includes Extensive, Multiplatform Coverage of Indy 500  across FOX Sports Family of Networks

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, June 13, 2024) – INDYCAR and FOX Sports announced June 13 the new exclusive home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the iconic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge beginning in 2025. The new media rights deal provides a massive and unprecedented increase in exposure for North America’s premier open-wheel racing series, with every 2025 race airing on FOX and available on the FOX Sports app. FOX Deportes will carry exclusive Spanish-language television coverage, with a schedule to be announced at a later date.

FOX will also provide coverage of Indy 500 qualifications on both Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of broadcast network windows to 19, a record for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. INDYCAR will become the only premier motorsport in the United States with exclusive major broadcast network coverage for all its races.

“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles said. “FOX Sports is a fully committed partner, ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country while also promoting INDYCAR thoroughly across all its platforms.”

“Adding the iconic Indianapolis 500 and delivering the entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the FOX Sports roster fits perfectly within our model of teaming with sports’ largest events and best-in-class brands,” FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said. “We’re honored to be the new broadcast home to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ an incredibly special event to everyone at FOX Sports.”

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2 and concludes with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 31. The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge takes place on Sunday, May 25. The full schedule for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES was released today and can be below.

Indianapolis 500 Race Day coverage will be extensive for fans across the country, with a five-hour window on FOX set aside for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The Indy 500 is annually the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event, attracting a crowd of more than 300,000 people to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The immersive collaboration will see all practice and qualifying sessions for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES telecast on cable on FS1 and FS2. The majority of INDY NXT by Firestone races will also air on FS1, with FS2 providing supplemental coverage of additional races.

This news comes on the heels of continued growth and momentum for INDYCAR, which has seen rising attendance across its schedule, significant growth in commercial partnerships and record metrics across its digital platforms.

Additional announcements, including on-air talent, will be announced at a later date.

2025 INDYCAR Schedule

(All races are points-paying events; all event weekends include NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone races unless otherwise noted.)

DateTrackNetwork
Sunday, March 2Streets of St. PetersburgFOX
Sunday, March 23The Thermal Club*FOX
Sunday, April 13Streets of Long Beach*FOX
Sunday, May 4Barber Motorsports ParkFOX
Saturday, May 10Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course^FOX
Sunday, May 25109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge*FOX
Sunday, June 1Streets of DetroitFOX
Sunday, June 15World Wide Technology RacewayFOX
Sunday, June 22Road AmericaFOX
Sunday, July 6Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseFOX
Saturday, July 12Iowa Speedway Race 1FOX
Sunday, July 13Iowa Speedway Race 2*FOX
Sunday, July 20Streets of Toronto*FOX
Sunday, July 27WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca+FOX
Sunday, Aug. 10Portland International RacewayFOX
Sunday, Aug. 24Milwaukee MileFOX
Sunday, Aug. 31Nashville SuperspeedwayFOX

* — No INDY NXT by Firestone race
^ — INDY NXT by Firestone doubleheader May 9-10
+ — INDY NXT by Firestone doubleheader July 26-27

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Carvana Unveils Heartwarming Paint Scheme for Jimmie Johnson’s Brickyard 400 Race

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

Winspirit Australia

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category