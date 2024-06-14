TPC Racing Brings Two-Car Cayman Effort to VIRginia International Raceway for Mid-Season Porsche Sprint Challenge Doubleheader

Shaun McKaigue Ready to Return to Podium Form at VIR in His No. 34 TPC Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

Evan Hinkle Set for Season Debut at VIR in the No. 77 Monoflo International Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

DANVILLE, Virginia (June 14, 2024) – TPC Racing has arrived at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) for the Porsche Sprint Challenge by Yokohama mid-season doubleheader race weekend with team drivers Shaun McKaigue and Evan Hinkle. This weekend’s races start at 1:40 p.m. EDT on Saturday and 9 a.m. EDT on Sunday and can be viewed live on the Porsche Motorsport North America YouTube channel at Youtube.com/@PorscheMotorsportNorthAmerica, as well as the series website at PorscheSprint.com.

McKaigue is contesting the full Sprint Challenge Cayman Masters Championship this year in his No. 34 TPC Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. He nicely rebounded from an incident early in the weekend in the most recent doubleheader at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for a pair of seventh-place finishes. Now, McKaigue looks forward to returning at VIR to the top-three podium form that produced a pair of second-place finishes in the race prior to COTA at Barber Motorsports Park.

McKaigue makes his first visit to VIR in several years, but he and his TPC Racing teammates are benefitting from a full weekday schedule at the track leading into this weekend’s race. Unofficial test days Wednesday and Thursday provided ample laps around the Southern Virginia circuit that will go a long way in refamiliarizing McKaigue and the team with the 3.27-mile VIR circuit.

The VIR Sprint Challenge weekend marks the season debut of second-year TPC Racing driver Evan Hinkle in the TPC Racing No. 77 Monoflo International Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. Hinkle once again trades off races this season with Monoflo teammate Tillman Schmid in the No. 77, but his busy schedule has kept him out of the car until VIR for the second-straight year.

Last year at VIR, Hinkle came out swinging and finished third in Saturday’s opening sprint in his competition debut on racing slick tires. The solid debut was not only a strong showing for Hinkle but also earned some valuable team championship points that later proved to be key in TPC Racing clinching the 2023 Sprint Challenge Cayman Pro-Am Team Championship.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “It’s great to be back at VIR for the halfway race of the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America season. The TPC Racing team has worked hard between COTA and now to put together two really good cars to fight with come Saturday and Sunday. Right now, we are just getting our testing in and getting Shaun and Evan up to speed with the car and the track. Evan drove here last year, and Shaun hasn’t been here in several years, so we are just working on getting everybody on pace. We are hoping to come away with some more solid points, hopefully some podiums, and take the momentum forward throughout the year.”

Shaun McKaigue, Driver, No. 34 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: “Honestly, the last time I was here there was no asphalt in the infield! It was quite a while ago! I am pretty much learning it again, it’s a spectacular track, a real challenge, and we are trying to move forward incrementally. The guys at TPC Racing are doing a spectacular job for us. We are just trying to make improvements every session, and we are, and we want to put together a good solid weekend and get some solid results. The championship is always in the back of my mind a little bit, but I think what you need to do is put together good, solid showings at each event, walk away with whatever points I can get, and be happy.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.