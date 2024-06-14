24 HOURS OF LE MANS: THE ISOTTA FRASCHINI DUQUEINE TEAM CLOSES THE FINAL FREE PRACTICE SESSION ON A HIGH NOTE

Final free practice sessions took place yesterday at the Circuit de la Sarthe, with rain possibly making the ultimate challenge even more difficult

Le Mans (France), June 14, 2024 – Yesterday (Thursday, June 13) was another day of testing and settings as the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine team’s number 11 car returned to the track in the early afternoon and then at night for the final two free practice sessions ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will start tomorrow, Saturday, June 15, at 4:00 PM (local time).

The car, which continues to improve its performance in terms of top speed, concluded the free practice sessions with drivers Jean-Karl Vernay, Carl Bennett, and Antonio Serravalle at the wheel, meeting the team’s expectations in the pits. The Tipo 6 LMH-C, which faced rain at the end of the evening session, performed well on the track, demonstrating excellent stability and grip even in wet conditions. This was a crucial test given the predicted thunderstorms that could make the endurance race even more challenging.

“We have given our best to achieve maximum reliability in the practice and qualifying sessions. Now we enter the heart of the 24 Hours and the much-anticipated challenge. Various factors will be decisive, including the weather conditions. It will be a highly competitive challenge, and we are eager to cross the finish line!” stated Team manager Max Favard.

Jean-Karl Vernay said, “I am so excited for tomorrow; it’s going to be fantastic, and I can’t wait! We must avoid mistakes and be ready for anything, thanks to the practice and qualifying sessions that have shown us what to focus on. This is very important as it helps us improve and have an increasingly solid preparation on the track. We are ready for the big challenge!”

Carl Bennett added, “I still remember when, during my karting days, I traveled by train, observing the Le Mans track under construction, driving the 24 Hours on simulators, and racing on the international karting track of Le Mans. Being on the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 24 Hours today is a dream come true. I can’t wait to take on this challenge with the team. The car keeps getting better, and so do my performances. With the end of practice, I know what to focus on in the race. My goal now is to reach the finish line, do my best, and avoid penalties or problems. I thank the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine team, the A14 management, my parents, and the sponsors who made all this possible.”

Antonio Serravalle commented, “This race is much more than I thought or have seen on TV. The most spectacular thing is the passion of the people! I am very satisfied with this week’s performance. We have trained more than usual to prepare for the 24 Hours. I really like the track and the history behind it; I can’t wait for it to start!”

The atmosphere is getting more tense and adrenaline-filled in Le Mans. Today, on the rest day, while the mechanics and engineers in the pits work to ensure the best possible performance on the track tomorrow, hundreds of thousands of spectators from all over the world will be able to participate in the traditional pre-event parade in the afternoon, where drivers will parade in historic cars through the city center.

There are only few hours left until the fourth round of this season’s WEC, the 101st edition of the world renowned endurance race, where the Isotta Fraschini team is ready to give their all during the 24 hours on the track.