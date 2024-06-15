Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Hy-Vee PERKS 250

DANIEL DYE

No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Dye started 37th, per the rule book, after qualifying for the Hy-Vee PERKS 250 was canceled due to weather.

Dye made up 10 spots within the first 15 laps in the No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet. The first caution of the day came out on lap 35, and Dye told his crew chief that he needed to be tighter through the corners. He pitted on lap 36 for tires and fuel. Restarting from 22nd place, Dye made his way up to 19th, before a caution with three laps remaining ended the opening stage under yellow.

During the first stage break, Dye radioed that the No. 10 Chevy was still too free. He pitted for four tires, fuel and an adjustment to tighten him up. A wreck on lap 88 brought out the next caution, as Dye gained one spot, putting him 21st. He restarted 20th on lap 97 and made it up to 16th, before the next caution came out on lap 125. Dye was told he was running the fastest times on track before the yellow came out. He stayed out during the caution and restarted 12th on lap 133. A caution with one to go ended the second stage under yellow. Dye was scored 14th.

During the final stage break, Dye radioed that the balance of his No. 10 Chevrolet was near perfect. He pitted for a full service before starting the final stage in 16th. Dye gained five spots before the next caution came out with 48 to go. He pitted for fuel and the team’s final set of sticker tires before restarting 12th. The next caution came out seven laps later, and Dye remained on track before restarting 10th with 26 to go. The eighth caution of the day came out with 20 laps remaining. After a lengthy cleanup, the field went back to green with 13 laps remaining. Another caution fell with five laps remaining, resulting in a green- white-checkered finish. Dye crossed the line in 10th.

“It was a hard fight all day. We just fought free conditions pretty much everywhere, but the worst into [turn] three. The No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevy was definitely solid, and I think we can be better. I would definitely love to come back and race here.” – Daniel Dye

JOSH WILLIAMS

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams started 27th, as per the rule book, after qualifying for the Hy-Vee PERKS 250 was canceled due to weather.

Williams struggled to make moves during the 34-lap opening run, so after the caution came out on lap 35, he pitted for tires, fuel and a left-side air pressure adjustment. He gained spots in the pits and restarted in 20th on lap 42. As the stage’s end grew near, crew chief Kevin Walter told Williams to take care of the right-front tire due to potential blistering and failures. The yellow flag waved on lap 73 due to the race’s second right-front tire failure, ending stage one with Williams running 26th.

Williams pitted for a full-service stop, and the Alloy Employer Services team made major adjustments geared towards alleviating the right-side tires’ blistering. Williams restarted in 25th on lap 83 and moved into 22nd by the time the yellow flag waved on lap 88. He restarted on lap 96 in 21st, losing one spot by the lap-124 caution. Williams pitted for tires, fuel, an air pressure adjustment, and a grille tape reduction under caution, and after coming down again to top off on fuel, he restarted in 26th with 18 laps to go in stage two. He strategically rode around in the back for the rest of stage two, finishing it in 22nd.

Williams stayed out during the stage break, restarting in first on lap 161. He was quickly shuffled back to ninth within five laps. As the run continued, the No. 11 Chevy Camaro continued foundering, and Williams eventually pitted under green for a two-tire stop with 54 to go. Four laps later, the caution came out while Williams was two laps down and in 22nd. He took the wave-around to get one lap back, restarting with 40 to go, and by the time the next wreck brought out the yellow flag on lap 218, Williams moved into 17th. He fell to 21st on the lap-224 restart and was still trapped one lap down when the yellow came out again on lap 230. Williams pitted for full service under the caution and restarted in 24th with 13 to go. He gained two spots before an overtime-inducing wreck brought out the yellow flag with six laps left, and Williams finished in 20th place.

“We had some decent speed today. We just got caught a few laps down and didn’t recover as well as we needed to. I’m looking forward to next week and getting back up front.” – Josh Williams

SHANE van GISBERGEN

No. 97 Kubota Chevrolet Camaro

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) qualifying for the Hy-Vee PERKS 250 was canceled due to inclement weather. The starting lineup for the 250-lap event at Iowa Speedway was set per the NASCAR rule book, placing Shane van Gisbergen and his No. 97 Kubota team on the outside row in the second position.

As a result of an accident during practice session on Friday, the team had to resort to the utilizing the backup car requiring Van Gisbergen to drop to the rear of the field before taking the green flag for the start of stage one. The first caution of the day came out on lap 32, and the Kubota team hit pit road for four tires, fuel and adjustments; Van Gisbergen maintained position and ended stage one 30th.

The No. 97 Kubota team opted to stay out for track position during the stage one caution and started stage two in the 26th position. Early in stage two, Van Gisbergen incurred handling issues and made contact with competitors and ultimately with the exterior wall sustaining fatal damage to the No. 97 Chevrolet. He was relegated to 34th place.

“Tough weekend for our No. 97 Kubota Chevy. Unfortunate to have this type of weekend after two back-to-back wins. I’m continuing to learn on these ovals to get better. Appreciate the efforts of my team at Kaulig Racing, Trackhouse and Chevrolet for making this all possible.” – Shane van Gisbergen

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger started 11th, as per the rule book, after qualifying for the Hy-Vee PERKS 250 was canceled due to weather.

Allmendinger took over 12th place on lap four and remained quiet on the radio about the handling of his car. On lap 35, the No. 16 Cirkul Chevy blew a tire and hit the outside wall, ultimately ending the day for the No. 16 team. Allmendinger was scored in 37th.

“There was no warning. The No. 16 Cirkul Chevy was building tight, but I didn’t expect to have a right front issue. There was no warning and of course, it blows right in the worst part of the corner. Just disappointing. We still needed to work on our Cirkul Chevy, but we were making gains each lap. What I love about this race team is we keep fighting. That’s all you can do. It’s easy to quit but we’re not going to do that.” – AJ Allmendinger

