Briscoe’s Runner-Up Effort Leads Ford at New Hampshire (NCS Post Race Quotes)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

NCS Post Race | Saturday, June 22, 2024

UNOFFICIAL FORD FINISHING RESULTS

2nd – Chase Briscoe

3rd – Josh Berry

5th – Chris Buescher

11th – Ryan Preece

12th – Todd Gilliland

14th – Harrison Burton

15th – Michael McDowell

19th – Austin Cindric

22nd – Kaz Grala

25th – Ryan Blaney

27th – Noah Gragson

28th – Brad Keselowski

29th – Justin Haley

32nd – Joey Logano

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Zep Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 2nd)

“What a whirlwind. Two hours ago, we couldn’t even run 25th. The rain saved us. Just an awesome recovery for our Zep Ford. I always joke that this is one of my worst race tracks so to run second is kind of surprising to be honest with you. The rain definitely helped us. If it wasn’t for the rain we were going to literally run 24th probably. We had a couple of good restarts and the guys did a good job of understanding the rain balance. I think we learned a lot when we did it at Richmond. We needed a good turnaround day and it definitely didn’t start that way but I am glad that it ended up that way for sure.”

Josh Berry, No. 4 Miner Docks Doors & More Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 3rd)

“We were 20th when it was raining and then we threw some rain tires on it and did what I knew we could do and moved all the way up there. That was a lot of fun honestly. I am going to think back to a million things I could have done differently there but the bottom was just so hard to get going through one and two. I feel like if I could have just cleared the 14, I was kind of inching in on Bell before the final caution. I just got a little loose off of two and that let Chase get back to my left rear and we got stuck racing each other. I don’t know. I wanted to take the front row there so bad at the end there but I just felt like we were making the right decision based on the track conditions, it just didn’t work out.”

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 5th)

“Loudon has not been our best track, definitely not mine specifically. There was no quit in this Fastnal group today. It was awesome to come home with a top five. We were really good in the rain when it was wet. We really fought for it when it was dry but we were on wet tires. There at the end there was just really one good groove and that made restarts a battle. We were able to persevere through all that and bring this thing home with a handful of more tire marks on the door than when we went in under red initially, but a really good night for us.”

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 25th)

YOU WERE POISED FOR A TOP-THREE FINISH BUT ENDED UP 25TH. HOW DID YOU FEEL ABOUT THAT CONTACT WITH MICHAEL MCDOWELL THERE AND WHAT DID HE SAY AFTER THE RACE? “He said he was sorry he wrecked me. Apologies are nice but it isn’t going to bring back what he did. I knew what he was trying to do. It was a low percentage move. It was wet down there and he drove it in there. What do you think is going to happen? You are going to take both of us out. I know he has to win and all that, and that was his excuse, but you have to be a little more calculated than that. It stinks it was at our expense. Man, I really thought we had a decent shot to contend. I was happy because we came in, put tires on, made a big adjustment and I was looking forward to restarting behind Bell and see if we would have anything for him but just never got a chance. I am proud of the 12 boys. Long day and a really fast car. I really enjoyed where our short track program is going right now. Hopefully we can just continue to get that a little bit better.”

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 11th)

“I feel a lot better about today now with how we ended versus before how it was before the rain delay. We were going to finish 28th and finished up 11th. I am still mad finishing 11th because I just feel like we still should have finished higher.”

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 14th)

“I am a little frustrated honestly. I think we should have finished a lot better. We picked the bottom on the last restart and if I had it back I would pick the top. I don’t know. It is hard. It is hard to not restart fifth instead of, I think I would have restarted 10th or 12th or something on the top. You never know how it works out. it is a bummer to not finish it off. It felt like we had a good car once it went to the wet especially. If I could keep the right rear tire on it. The caution came out with nine to go and that was really good timing. It is easy to be mad now but also thankful that it came out because my right rear was pretty hurt. We just have to figure out everything there and go over our process on choose. I would like to finish it off better next time but we had a good car and I am proud of our guys.”