Christopher Bell Completes “Magical” Weekend at New Hampshire with Victory in USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series Race

Christopher Bell earns his second race win of the weekend to complete the New Hampshire sweep with a USA TODAY 301 victory.

LOUDON, N.H. – Christopher Bell celebrated a wet and wild weekend at “The Magic Mile” with his second overtime victory in as many days in a history-making USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race on Sunday.

As darkness overtook New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), Bell’s victory lane celebration lit up New England’s home for NASCAR as the 29-year-old from Norman, Okla. celebrated with not only Loudon the Lobster but a broom to mark his weekend sweep after winning the SciAps 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race on Saturday.

“It feels like we’re hitting our stride,” said Bell, who now sits just one point behind Kyle Larson in NASCAR’s playoff standings after his third victory of the season and ninth of his career. “I’m excited about what’s to come.”

It was Joe Gibbs Racing’s third straight NHMS NCS victory after Martin Truex Jr. won in 2023 and Bell’s first Cup win at “The Magic Mile” in 2022. All told, Bell has won seven of his 11 NHMS starts across NASCAR’s top three national touring series, including two in the NCS.

Driving the No. 20 Toyota, Bell beat runner-up Chase Briscoe to the Granite Stripe start-finish line by 1.104 seconds following a green-white-checkered restart. Briscoe’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Josh Berry was third, followed by Kyle Larson in fourth and Chris Buescher in fifth.

Wet-weather tires specifically designed for racing on damp surfaces were used for the first time in the middle of a NCS race on an oval track after a red flag stoppage for rain showers for more than two hours with 219 laps complete.

“It was so fun to get to experience that run of 80 or so laps in those conditions,” said Bell, who was ninth entering the red flag period. “It ended up being a good show and made it different. Nobody knew what to expect or what to do and hopefully it was entertaining.”

Richmond’s race in March began with 41 laps on wet-weather tires. The final 86 laps at New Hampshire featured the unique grooved rubber.

“What a whirlwind,” Briscoe said. “What an awesome recovery. The rain definitely helped us. We had a couple good restarts. We needed a good turnaround day and it definitely didn’t start that way but I am glad that it ended up that way for sure.”

Bell was able to consistently hold off all challengers after grabbing the lead on lap 242, heading the final 64 laps and a race-high 149 total. With his fellow competitors looking for any advantage on all parts of the racing surface, Bell stayed clean as six caution flags flew after the wet-weather tires were added.

“I really was surprised to see people [racing] on the apron,” said Adam Stevens, Bell’s crew chief. “It seemed like everyone could find a line that worked for whatever balance they had. This track has so much character and tasks the driver with finding the best lines.”

“I don’t think any of us will forget this race,” added Joe Gibbs, Bell’s car owner. “I think Christopher is gifted. It’s great to see him get the success he deserves.”

Among New England natives, Ryan Preece from Berlin, Conn., was 11th, Boston native Kaz Grala finished 22nd and Joey Logano, from Middletown, Conn., placed three laps down in 32nd.

Other notable finishes included Tyler Reddick (53 laps led) in sixth, who would have been the victor if the race had been called during the red-flag stoppage, Martin Truex Jr. in ninth, who was making his last NHMS start as a full-time NCS driver and Chase Elliott in 18th, who led the race’s first 41 laps.

Bell completed the 305 laps (322.69 miles) in three hours, 48 minutes and 14 seconds for an average speed of 84.832 mph. Five drivers exchanged the lead six times, with 14 caution periods taking up 85 laps. Bell won the first stage while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin won the second stage before slipping to 24th place.

“This race had everything,” NBC Sports analyst Steve Letarte noted after the checkered flag fell and Bell celebrated in front of thousands of New Hampshire fans who stuck it out through the wet weather. “I don’t even know where to start.”

