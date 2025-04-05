Christopher Bell claims the pole for the Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Christopher Bell captured the pole for the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway. His 164.408 mph lap topped the leaderboard, earning him his 14th career pole in the series.

“I felt pretty good about it through one and two and in three and four. “I felt completely out of control down there,” Bell said. “Looking at the guys that were qualifying after me, they were able to maintain through one and two, and I guess I had a pretty good three and four. Out of control is fast.”

His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, will start beside him on the front row after a qualifying lap of 164.386 mph.

Justin Allgaier will start third (164.221 mph), followed by Taylor Gray (163.876 mph) and Sam Mayer (163.702 mph) to round out the top five. Carson Kvapil, Daniel Dye, Chase Elliott, Christian Eckes and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10 qualifiers.

There were 40 drivers vying for 38 spots. As a result, Austin Green and Dawson Cram did not qualify for the race.

Lineup for the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200